‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Got ‘Secrets and Tips’ From Sam Elliott on His Moustache

1883 star LaMonica Garrett had to grow out his beard for the role of Thomas. To do so, he took inspiration from his fellow co-star, Sam Elliott.

If you haven’t heard about 1883 by now, you need to go check it out. It’s the spin-off of Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, and it has been taking the world by storm. One of the reasons for it’s wild success is all of the star power the series offers. Alongside actors like LaMonica Garrett and Sam Elliott (who play cowboys, Thomas and Shea, respectively), the show also features country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton.

However, just having Sam Elliott as a part of 1883 is huge. Because that means with him he brings back his long hair, his soothing, deep voice, and his iconic mustache. It’s that last feature of Elliott’s that LaMonica Garrett has been trying to copy. The two are up close and personal everyday on set, so, Garrett has a firsthand view of Elliot’s mustache. He recently sat down with Good Day Sacramento, calling his co-star an “icon.”

“I had a picture of his mustache up on the wall to get my mustache like that,” Garrett said. “I was getting secrets and tips from him like how I get the fullness of it, the full body of the ‘stache. But I never got to achieve it.”

LaMonica Garret’s mustache may not be quite on the same level as Sam Elliott’s, but let’s be honest here — there are very few people who have mustaches that are.

“I got to see it up close everyday but I was just a little bit off. That mustache is glorious,” he said.

Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett’s Friendship Goes Farther than the Set of ‘1883’

The relationship between Thomas and Shea on 1883 goes way deeper than you think. Actors LaMonica Garrett and Sam Elliott have been spending a lot of time together.

Elliott explained in a recent episode of The Official Yellowstone Podcast that he actually met Garrett out on a gun range.

“LaMonica and I, I knew LaMonica’s work but I had never met LaMonica before,” Elliott explained. “We first crossed paths on a gun range. You know, shooting guns, shooting live ammo, shooting blanks. I think it’s safe to say that La Monica and I really hit it off. Like immediately.”

After going through cowboy camp together, and the entire first season of 1883, Elliott says that he and Garrett are now brothers.

“Today, we call each other brother and we love each other,” he said. “We’ve brought something to that relationship within the show that makes it ultra special to me. They are brothers in arms.”