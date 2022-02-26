‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Spends a Night Out With Costars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and James Landry Hebert

You may not recognize the cowboys of “1883” in this photo shared by Lamonica Garrett. The crew of actors look clean-cut and ready to roll as they head out for a night on the town. Garrett, along with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and James Landry Hebert got together to hang out recently. And you can bet their activities were much more fun than some of their onscreen dealings.

In a post on Twitter, the Thomas actor shared a photo of the four looking thrilled to be reunited. Garrett teased that we’re only “hours away” from the “1883” season finale – which apparently holds his “most intense” scene yet. That may be hard to believe given all the cowboys have been through on their trek west. Yet, leave it to Taylor Sheridan to blow our minds with some crazy twist.

The final installment of season one of “1883” airs tomorrow night, February 27, on Paramount+. Though the actors have been done filming for a while, they’ve been dropping subtle hints at what’s to come. And there are so many questions we all are dying to know.

What will become of Elsa? Will she truly die from her wound? Will Sam show up to save her? Does the wagon party make it to their destination -finally?

All these things and more will come to fruition Sunday night. We really can’t wait that long!

Great night out with my @1883Official family 🙏🏾❤️

Only hours away from the #1883TV finale. My most intense scene to shoot of the season happened during this episode. You'll know it when you see it 😖@TheTimMcGraw @FaithHill @JamesHebert pic.twitter.com/G7eRXGvwUx — LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) February 26, 2022

More “1883” is On the Way

The good news is that Paramount Network executives recently announced more episodes of “1883” are on the way. The wildly popular “Yellowstone” spinoff will have more in store – though we aren’t sure of any release dates yet.

This is fantastic news because we all fell in love with the Western series. And so did Tim McGraw. The actor shared that since working on the show, he knows he’d love to make Westerns for the rest of his life.

He spoke with Big Machine Label Group about filming initial flashback scenes for “Yellowstone” – and he had the best time doing it.

“We did two flashback episodes, but the first thing we shot, it was just so much fun,” McGraw admitted. “We’re going so fast and the shootout was so great. I remember gettin’ off the horse and walkin’ around going, ‘I don’t care if I do any other film for the rest of my life, I wanna do westerns from now on.’”

Tim McGraw on Asking Wife About Series

He also went on to praise Taylor Sheridan and his beautifully written stories. The “1883” actor also spoke about coming on board alongside his wife Faith Hill.

“I’d been a fan of Yellowstone since the first night it came out,” McGraw told the outlet. “So, Taylor called, and he goes, ‘Hey man, I want you to be in Yellowstone, and you’re gonna play the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone ranch. And he said, ‘You’re also gonna have a wife. Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?’”

He continues, “It took me about three days to get the nerve up to ask her. She said, ‘Sure, I’ll be glad to do it. It’ll be fun,’” McGraw recalled. “And then cut to later on, Taylor called me and said, ‘I showed the flashbacks to the studio and they want to do a whole series now.’ So, when he sent the script for 1883 and we read it, Faith and I bother were like, ‘This is just too special. It’s just too special not to do.’”