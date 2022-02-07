‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett Talks Early Morning Workouts in Tim McGraw’s Decked-Out Trailer

Taylor Sheridan made his cast work hard for 1883. LaMonica Garrett is no stranger to breaking a sweat, that’s for sure.

Thomas actor, LaMonica Garrett has always been fit. His career started soon after his college football playing days were over. Garrett played for Central State University, an NAIA powerhouse at one point. Garrett even had NFL aspirations.

However, he found himself in a different sport, SlamBall, a strange basketball/handball hybrid with trampolines under the baskets. The 1883 star was a force in the league. He played for the aptly named, “Mob” and wore black and red uniforms. Needless to say, Garrett knows a thing or two about working out, staying fit, and being in shape.

It’s no surprise that he worked out on the set of 1883, saying, “We would move around,” during an interview with Muscle and Fitness.

“Every two weeks we would be at a different ranch, a different part of Texas, or we would be in Montana,” Garrett explained. “I don’t care too much about what my hotel room looks like, as long as there is a good gym really close by. With that being said, toward the end of the shoot, Tim McGraw has his gym that I was working out in. This big trailer with a 70-inch TV, a sauna, a cold plunge, all this great equipment. So, if I had to be at work at 6 a.m., I was in the gym at 4:30 a.m. And Tim … He’s a workout fanatic. When I got there at 4:30 a.m., he was already sweating from being there at 3:30,” the actor said laughing.

A pushup contest between Garrett and McGraw needs to happen. Who do you think would win between the 1883 costars? Just don’t let LaMonica near a trampoline and a basketball hoop…

‘1883’ Star Takes Workout and Diet Regimen Seriously

Of course, you don’t look like LaMonica Garrett without having some dedication. For the 1883 actor, there are some other things that he makes sure to do in order to stay healthy. It isn’t all about running and lifting weights, that’s for sure.

On top of working out around four days a week, Garrett also does some intermittent fasting. The actor says that he wakes up at about 4 in the morning and starts his workout half an hour later. He will not have breakfast unless he’s on set for 1883. Then, meals come far and few between. “So, if you don’t get it in early, you’re not gonna get it in,” the actor explained.

During the conversation that the 1883 star had with the fitness outlet, he talked about having set times for meals. A usual day for Garrett means a black coffee and a workout for breakfast. Then a big lunch around noon. He tops it off with a light dinner and does not eat anymore after 8 p.m. He’s in bed by 10 or 10:30 and then he’s up and at it again.