‘1883’: Meet the Shoshone Tribe Member Working as Consultant for the Show

When Taylor Sheridan embarks on a project, authenticity is key. He’s spoken about this and so have many others who work on set of both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” This is why producers for “1883” decided to hire a Native American consultant to help distinguish the different native tribes. That’s where Lacy Bacon comes in. She’s a Shoshone tribe member who was hired as a consultant for the production.

Before the series premiered, someone from the “1883” crew reached out to Shoshone tribe members for a scene. Bacon was able to gather some people and head to Livingston, Montana from her home in Fort Hall, Idaho.

However, when she arrived on the set, she noticed that members of different tribes were being lumped into one group. Through her knowledge and culture, Bacon pointed this out and was brought on to help distinguish the different members of the group.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Bacon collaborated with the “1883” crew and was hired as their consultant. She helped depict a more accurate scene. From make up and costuming, Bacon pointed out the differences between the Shoshone people and the Sioux people.

She spoke about how her collaboration made the scene more authentic.

“When (people) watch the show, everything, … from our hair to our makeup on our face, is authentic,” Bacon said. “It’s not Hollywood.” In the Shoshone scene of the show, she said it is all Shoshone culture and people being presented in it.

Bacon further stated:

“That’s what’s going to be cool about that scene is it was authentic and it was consulted by a Shoshone tribal member that knows the ways,” Bacon said.

‘1883’ Actor Tim McGraw Discusses Real Covered Wagons

In addition to making sure the “1883” crew stayed true to its native cultures, Taylor Sheridan also wanted the actors to ride on real covered wagons. And learning to do so wasn’t exactly easy.

Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton, spoke about the covered wagons and how they were pretty challenging to drag through the hills and pastures.

“That was probably the hardest skill out of all of them,” Tim McGraw explained. “I didn’t have to do it as much as Faith did. She had to do most of the wagon driving. I did it a bit, but she did most of it. Yea, that can get really dangerous and really hairy. Those things can really run away with you anytime. It’s one of those things that once they break loose it’s hard to stop them. So it’s not the safest thing in the world.”

A new episode of “1883” will air tonight following Super Bowl LVI. You can stream all episodes on Paramount+. The Western series has just three episodes left.