‘1883’: Paramount+ Orders More Episodes of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

“Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan’s brand new prequel, “1883,” quickly became Paramount+‘s most-watched original series following its December 2021 debut. We recently shared the confirmation for “Yellowstone” season five. However, now, we have even more exciting news as Paramount+ just ordered more of the original series’ prequel, “1883.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while the popular streaming network has ordered additional episodes of “1883,” the company has refrained from calling it a renewal or second season.

As per the outlet, Paramount+ did not give a specific reason. Although, we’re simply relieved to know we haven’t seen the end of the original Duttons. Nonetheless, the added episodes may function as a way for the series to endure without needing to award major salary increases that frequently accompany the addition of a new season. After all, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner previously saw a massive increase in pay following the renewal of the previous season.

Fortunately, for Outsiders, the lack of the label “season,” does virtually nothing. The additional episode request will still see a delay in new plotlines as is typical. For now, we simply expect to see “1883” expand on its forerunning relationships and themes we’ve seen so far.

Announcements regarding “1883’s” renewal came on Tuesday, February 15th, during ViacomCBS’ Investor Day live stream presentation.

The first order, which is currently debuting on the streaming platform, consisted of a total of nine episodes. Unfortunately, we have no information yet regarding the total number of new episodes ordered. As always, however, we encourage Outsiders to check back here for all the latest “Yellowstone” and “1883” updates.

‘1883’ To Be Accompanied By Second ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The added collection of “1883” episodes is surely exciting enough. However, the news outlet also reported that the “Yellowstone” universe plans to add another Dutton-based prequel to its lineup.

Titled “1932,” the brand new series plans to feature a brand new generation of Duttons, ones that fall between the earliest roots of the family with James, Margaret, and Elsa, but precede the “Yellowstone” core family.

The new prequel will reportedly “follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”