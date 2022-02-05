‘1883’ Previews Elsa Dutton ‘Still Grieving’ in Intense Scene Ahead of Episode 7

The fifth episode of “1883” saw the tragic death of fan-favorite character, Ennis, followed by the shattering of Elsa Dutton’s heart. Episode six saw Elsa navigating her grief before a heartfelt chat with Shea Brennan and the addition of a new cowboy to the caravan had Elsa beginning her redemption arc. Now, “1883” fans look on as the previous episode’s recap reveals the character is “still grieving” ahead of episode seven.

‘1883’ Recap Shows Increased Character Development

The recap debuted on “1883’s” official Instagram page and it shows the very beginnings of Elsa’s emotional journey as she works to process the murder of her first love. In a few brief moments, we can already see her growth, as the clip begins with the character sitting beside Ennis’s grave.

Accompanied by Captain Shea Brennan, he assures her that she’s not alone in her feelings. She also has other people who love her, and she needs to continue to live for them if nothing else. Elsa later thanks Shea for talking about such a complex experience with her.

Between their conversation and their characters’ development, we see Elsa begin to pull herself from the dark hole where Ennis’s death pitched her.

Then, after threatening to kill a leering market goer, James Dutton talks to his daughter about the danger of hating others, and the road it could potentially put her on.

“Meanest thing you could do to yourself is hate somebody else,” James says. “You leave the hatin’ to me.”

Finally, we watch as we get just a little bit of our beloved Elsa back. “Don’t you bother flirtin’ with me,” she says to the caravan’s newest addition, Colton. “You’re too pretty for me.”

Outsiders might remember this as one of Ennis’s earliest statements to Elsa, making it all the more meaningful.

So, as episode seven debuts this weekend on February 6th, Outsiders should prepare to catch more of Elsa’s development as the caravan prepares to endure Doan’s Crossing.

Isabel May Called Ennis Actor ‘One of the Loveliest Human Beings On Earth’

While we know for sure that Elsa Dutton was immediately taken with the Ennis character, the “1883” character’s actress Isabel May expressed her own affection for the cowboy’s actor, Eric Nelsen. Now, as we anxiously await the debut of episode seven, fans continue to mourn Ennis’s death alongside Elsa.

However, off-screen, Eric Nelsen is alive and well, and with that, Isabel May complimented both his acting and his personality as a whole. She went as far as to call him “one of the loveliest human beings on Earth.”

In speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Isabel May expressed just how heartbreaking filming Ennis’s death was, both in the confines of “1883” and in real life.

“It was a very emotional scene,” May began. “It’s really heartbreaking and I love Eric so much…So to see him dead on the ground, it just wanted to make me sob because that is a terrible sight to see.”