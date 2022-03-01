‘1883’: Sam Elliott Gave Away Huge Finale Spoiler Before Show Even Debuted

Fans may not have caught it, but prior to the ending of “1883,” Sam Elliott said a bit too much, without really saying it. Now that we all know the heartbreaking conclusion of Taylor Sheridan’s epic drama, we know that Elliott’s Capt. Shea Brennan doesn’t live happily ever after.

However, prior to that scene playing out, Elliott gave an interview where he discussed Shea’s and Thomas’ (Lamonica Garrett) relationship. The “1883” actor opened up about how their relationship was pivotal – and his favorite part of the series.

But when asked about making it all the way to Oregon when things were said and done, Elliott had this to say:

“Thomas kinda takes care of Shea along the road, and he keeps talking him out of committing suicide every morning,” he says during the roundtable interview session. “You know, that’s just part of their deal … I think Shea’s a bit of a psycho on some level, to be honest. He goes off on people, and Thomas brings him back, takes care of him and brings him back.”

“I love that relationship,” Elliott continued. “And Thomas and his love are the only two …”

Elliott then trails off with a question in his voice, before deciding against finishing that sentence. He does continue, however.

“Well, I can’t go there, for the viewers…” And then Elliott reassures fans: “Thomas makes it to Oregon.”

The confession wasn’t entirely a giveaway, but it did make some question whether that meant Shea wouldn’t make it himself.

As it turns out, Shea does make it to the ocean. He speaks to his wife and lets her see the water through his eyes. This is enough for Shea. He knows he’s fulfilled his promise and has nothing left to work out. In this moment, a resounding gunshot fills the air and we’re meant to understand that Shea has taken his own life.

“1883’s” Lasting Impression

Since the premiere of “1883,” Capt. Shea was a heavy-hearted man. Both his wife and daughter succumbed to smallpox and Shea is left to burn the home down, ridding it of disease. From this point things should get lighter, right?

As we soon learn, life on the frontier never gets lighter. And Shea’s own demons are always close by. The cowboy does take the lead at the helm of the wagon train, alongside his pal Thomas. And he does have some tender moments (especially after Elsa lost Ennis and falls heartbroken near a grave). But Shea never intended to live once he fulfilled his promises.

The tragic ending of “1883” was bittersweet to put it lightly. There were intense moments of triumph – such as when we see Thomas and Noemi settling in the Oregon countryside. But there were also incredibly painful moments that left us all in tears, like in the case of Shea. Or with the tragic death of Elsa Dutton.

The “10-hour movie,” as creator Taylor Sheridan puts it, is available to stream on Paramount+.