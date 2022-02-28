‘1883’: Sam Elliott Had a Hilarious, Profanity-Laced Message for Tim McGraw Ahead of the Finale

Tim McGraw, the beloved James Dutton on 1883, wished all his fans a happy finale Sunday.

And then he left them with a humorous anecdote about 1883 co-star Sam Elliott. (If you’re a fan of 1883, you need something to laugh about, given how the finale ended.

McGraw posted a quick video to his Instagram page.

In the video, he tells fans: “Happy Sunday and happy finale day for 1883. This is the last episode. We had so much fun making the show. My favorite thing was getting to work with my wife and getting to work alongside Sam Elliott. He’s just a legend. Everything that you ever thought that he was he lived up to. He was one of the nicest, sweetest guy in the world.”

And then McGraw mentions an off-color conversation he had with Elliott, who portrays Shea Brennan on 1883. McGraw told Elliott how much he learned from him by working with him.

“Oh, yeah?,” said McGraw, quoting Elliott. “‘Well, I haven’t learned an f—ing thing from you.’ So, thanks, Sam. Enjoyed it.”

We’re guessing Elliott didn’t need singing lessons from McGraw, the country superstar. And Elliott already has the most iconic voice on the show.

With 1883 Finale, Keep Your Tissues Nearby

Have you watched the 1883 finale yet? If so, are you still crying?

McGraw recently talked about the 1883 debut season, and its dreadfully sad ending, with Variety.

“It was great casting,” McGraw said. “But you do become emotionally invested and you do bring your real-life situation into the way you act. You find that piece of your life or a piece of who you are and you can sort of put it under a magnifying glass. It does expose all those emotions, and it’s hard as a parent, playing that role — you don’t want to go to any dark places in your mind about your kid. So you have to keep trying to block that out and still be in the moment with the character that you’re playing and the characters you’re playing opposite of, but the lines do get blurry.”

“It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. And it just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard for to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense.”

Spoiler alert, the Duttons still fight so hard for their land because that’s where Elsa chose to be buried. The finale closes the first year as Elsa dies in the arms of her dad, James Dutton.

But there’s an uplifting narration as 1883 ends. You see Elsa riding a horse alongside her husband, Sam. She was the narrator for the first season. And as the finale closes, you still hear her voice. “I know death now. I’ve seen it. It had no face, it smiled at me. And it was beautiful.”