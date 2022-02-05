‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.

Both men are well-regarded within their respective industries. However, it became clear during one “1883” take that Elliott has a leg-up on Tim McGraw in acting. After the former briefly forgot his lines, the iconic mustachioed actor responded with a classic Sam Elliott one-liner, delivering a good-natured jab to Tim McGraw.

Tim McGraw spoke to his blooper moment alongside Sam Elliott recalling the shoot-out scene at the barroom from episode two. During the scene, famed actor Billy Bob Thornton made a guest appearance which served as the catalyst for the humorous trade-off.

Sam Elliott Sarcasm at Its Finest

McGraw revealed that he had been so “enthralled” with Thornton’s performance at the time, he completely forgot his line.

Afterward, he shared with the audience, “I get to the saloon doors and I go, ‘sh*t, I had a line with Sam and I forgot it.'” After directors cut the scene, McGraw said, “Gosh Sam, I’m sorry, I forgot my line.”

“I noticed,” said the “1883” star. However, that wasn’t the only blow McGraw sustained.

During that same scene, the James Dutton actor shared a squint with Sam Elliott, something reminiscent of Clint Eastwood. “You know Sam, the squint worked pretty good for Clint Eastwood,” Tim McGraw joked. Again, Elliott deadpanned with, “Yeah, it did.”

By our estimation, although we know the two men were surely just messing around, Tim McGraw likely remembered his line during the next cut.

Grief Unites Two ‘1883’ Characters

In the wild west of “1883,” death and tragedy serve as a uniting factor for two starkly different characters.

Shea Brennan, played by Sam Elliott, is a hardened Union soldier, dedicated Pinkerton agent, and grieving widower. On the other hand, we have Elsa Dutton, a young, bright, and beautiful teenage girl who relishes the beauty of the wild and unknown.

However, following the death of her first, albeit short, love, she and Brennan find themselves in situations all too similar.

“I know how ya feel,” he tells Elsa, as she sits beside Ennis’s grave. “I’ve sat right where you’re sittin’…thinkin’ I don’t wanna live without them…Yet here I am, livin’ without ’em.”

During the immensely heartbreaking though equally defining scene, we learn what keeps Shea from succumbing to his grief. And in doing so, he gives Elsa that little bit of courage to keep going despite her sadness.

Soon after their talk, Elsa finds herself back atop her golden steed, back with the herd after Shea explains how badly they need her. And in the end, “1883” fans watch as, for the first time, Elsa ignites a meaningful, familial relationship with someone outside her family.

As we prepare for episode seven, the pivotal scene promises to serve as inspiration for the young Dutton woman’s emotional recovery.