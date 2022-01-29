‘1883’ Star Audie Rick Loves On-Screen Mom Faith Hill

Outsiders, we have got the most adorable thing for you to start your weekend off the right way. It comes in the form of an Instagram post involving 1883 stars Faith Hill and her on-screen son, Audie Rick.

If you haven’t heard by now, 1883 is the spin-off prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. And just like Yellowstone quickly became cable TV’s biggest hit, 1883 is quickly emerging as a must-watch show as well.

Let’s not kid ourselves here, there are a ton of reasons to want to watch 1883. For starters, it’s created by Taylor Sheridan, making it part of the Taylor Sheridan-verse, or as others are calling it, the Yellowstone-verse. If you know anything about Sheridan, it’s that he goes big — and we’re talking really big — to make sure Yellowstone and 1883 are as authentic as absolutely possible.

But perhaps the very best part of both shows is their incredible casts. Yellowstone, of course, stars the likes of Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley. On the other hand, 1883 features its very own big names such as Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

‘1883’ Star Audie Rick Is Missing His ‘Mama’ Faith Hill

Meanwhile, 1883 also stars a little man by the name of Audie Rick. He plays the role of John Dutton Sr., the son of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill). By the sounds of it, he is enjoying every second of having Faith Hill as his TV mom.

Audie Rick took to Instagram on Friday to write an adorable post about how much he misses Hill.

“Love this mama so much, miss ya big @faithhill,” he said. “New episode of @1883official out this Sunday on @paramountplus”

Hill then reposted little Audie’s adorable post to her own page, where she has more than 1.3 million followers. She captioned the post with three heart emojis.

Not only is there a ton of star power in the show, but there was also plenty of star power in the comments section of Faith Hill’s repost of Audie Rick.

First and foremost, fellow 1883 star Eric Nelsen left three heart emojis in the comments. For those of you who don’t recognize the actor’s name, Nelsen played Elsa Dutton’s love interest, Ennis, in 1883. Unfortunately, he was just killed off in a recent episode.

Meanwhile, the official 1883 Instagram account stopped by to leave three heart face emojis. And even Faith Hill’s youngest daughter in real life, Audrey McGraw, left a message saying, “so cute.”

If you’re looking for more 1883 content to keep you busy until Sunday night, we’ve got plenty more right here on Outsider.