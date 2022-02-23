‘1883’ Star Audie Rick Shows Off the ‘Best Sister’ a Dutton Could Ask For

While “1883” star Audie Rick features in the foreground of the Western drama’s plot only on occasion, his on-screen relationship with the remainder of the Dutton family is absolutely adorable. However, it’s the sweet interactions he shares with his big sister Elsa that make his role so pivotal. And now, over in his latest Instagram post, the young man is praising costar Isabel May as the “best sister a little Dutton could ask for.”

Be sure to head on over to the young actor’s page to check out the sweet photo here.

The photo captures Isabel May and Audie Rick as the Elsa actress rests her chin on top of the little boy’s head, a gentle smile pulling at her lips. Warm sunlight brightens the golden haze of her brown eyes, the ones through which we view the world of “1883.”

In front of her, and beneath his wide-brimmed hat, little John Dutton Sr. grins, his bright blue eyes piercing the central frame of the photo.

In the comments, “1883” star Eric Nelsen, known for his role as the cowboy Ennis and Elsa’s short love interest, shared a simple little heart emoji, showing a bit of love for his former costars.

Simultaneously, other “1883” fans shared their own adoring comments beneath the photo.

“We love you on the show!!!” exclaimed one of the star’s followers. “Be well little Buddy.”

Another fan wrote, “Adore! Best show on tv.”

The adoring comments abounded, and as “1883” premieres its final episode of the first season this Sunday, we hope to see at least one more meaningful sibling interaction ahead of Elsa’s likely demise.

Will ‘1883’ Episode 10 Bid Elsa a Final Goodbye?

When the ninth episode of “1883” debuted last Sunday, fans were fraught with suspense when Elsa donned the dreaded white dress we saw in the very first moments of the Western drama. Fans immediately recalled the opening segment that saw Elsa, sporting a white floral gown and an arrow through the gut, unleashing her fury on a tribe of attacking natives.

For impatient “1883” fans, the episode provided a lot of necessary context to the scene that kicked off the series’ success. And, as we saw, the following scenes, where Wade and Margaret remove the arrow from Elsa’s torso and cauterize the wound to stop the bleeding, hint at the character’s potential recovery.

Unfortunately, though, things don’t look good for Elsa. After having the arrow removed from her body, Wade, James, and even Margaret realize the severity of the young woman’s situation.

“How many liver shots did you see survive?” James asked Margaret, referencing her time spent as a nurse in the war.

Here, they both realize Elsa will die, deciding to make every last one of her days as beautiful and meaningful as can be. And while we can hope for the young protagonist’s recovery, the reality is nothing within her monologues throughout the course of “1883” hints that she has a happy ending.

Instead, the Duttons decide that wherever Elsa’s grave lies is where they will plant the seeds of their home. And from that, we can only assume spring the origins of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

So, until “1883” proves otherwise, this Outsider will mentally prepare for Elsa Dutton’s death.