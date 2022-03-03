‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen on How Relationship With Isabel May Translated on Screen

“1883” star Eric Nelsen makes no secret of the fact that he thinks the world of his co-star Isabel May, who plays Elsa Dutton on the show.

Nelsen and May grew close over the course of filming “1883,” especially since their characters are lovers. Ennis (Nelsen) and Elsa developed a sweet bond over the first half of the season that came to a tragic end in Episode 5. Ennis died defending Elsa, loving her until his last breath.

The two “1883” stars recently sat down to record a video on Instagram, discussing the show and their characters. Before May hopped on, Nelsen shared some backstory about their characters and how they fell in love.

“It was a love that changed his life forever, and ultimately helped shape the man that he became,” Nelsen revealed. “She fueled Ennis’s undeniable selflessness, strength, passion. He wouldn’t have changed a single second that he got to spend with her, truly.”

The only exception, Nelsen said, being some of Ennis’s encounters with Elsa’s father James (Tim McGraw). But overall, Ennis and Elsa’s relationship forced Ennis to grow up and into himself as a man. And Nelsen was “honored and beyond grateful” to be able to portray that transformation on screen.

Especially when he had such a spectacular “1883” co-star. Nelsen and May’s easy relationship off-screen only made their connection and chemistry in the show that much more authentic.

“I’ve really gotta say, it was an absolute dream to have worked alongside [May] for all those months,” Nelsen said. “Her intelligence, passion, wit, strength, and of course her undeniable talents… it blew me away every single day I was able to spend with her.”

He continued, “She’s truly a gift to our industry and a gift to every person who’s fortunate enough to even know her. There’s nobody kinder or more endearing than her.”

‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Praises Isabel May For Bringing His Vision to Life

“1883” star Isabel May’s already received quite a bit of praise for her performance on the show. That praise only increased with the season finale, where she delivered one of the most heartbreaking death scenes in TV history.

Taylor Sheridan, who created “1883” and “Yellowstone,” also celebrated May’s success. In a recent interview with Deadline, Sheridan revealed that May truly brought his “imagination” to life through her portrayal of Elsa.

“The greatest compliment you can pay an actor is to say they brought your imagination to life. That’s what she did,” Sheridan revealed. “To me, she represents the innocence and hope that is unique to Americans. And it has to do with the fact we’re such a young country.”

Sheridan continued, “I wanted her to be that one vibrant thing, and never lose that as she became wiser through the journey. Even at the very end, she clings to it, she sees the world in color, through these dreamer eyes and they never quit dreaming. I wanted that beacon, whereas everyone else in the entire thing has experienced extreme hardship.”

Elsa endured her fair share of hardship too. But she never let it kill her hope.