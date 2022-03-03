‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Reveals Hardest Thing They Had to Fight Through

Like many other “1883” cast members, star Eric Nelsen revealed that dealing with the weather was by far one of the most difficult parts of filming.

Taylor Sheridan and the crew primarily shot “1883” in Texas during the summer and Montana during the fall and winter. The first season covers the pioneers’ journey north and west over the course of six months, ending around September or October. While winter was barely on the way for the pioneers, the cast members felt it full-on during filming.

Nelsen opened up in a conversation on Instagram about the trials of filming. When asked what the biggest challenge was, he said, “probably the weather.”

“Filming outdoors comes with a lot of unpredictability,” the “1883” star revealed. “We also at times were battling 110-degree heat in the Texas summer. When we’re in these layers upon layers and layers of clothing. And then on the flip side, we were battling zero-degree temperatures. So weather was a huge thing that we had to kind of fight through. It made things a little more difficult, but definitely more spontaneous.”

Just looking at all the “1883” stars in those leather chaps and jackets makes you start sweating. And while the heat was unbearable at times, Nelsen revealed that the cold actually made filming itself more difficult.

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Gives Shoutout to Post-Production Crew For Editing Out Shaking From Cold

Like I said above, in the show itself, the Duttons stopped traveling around September or October. But in actuality, they were filming around November or December in Montana. Where it was way below freezing.

“Really the hardest thing was to try to pretend, especially the cold days, that we weren’t completely shaking,” Nelsen mentioned in the video. “And doing the bone-rattling thing, and the mouth-shaking thing.”

He went on to explain, “You know when you get really cold and you just go into the shake mode, and you can’t stop it? Well. we were doing that on the cold days we were filming. But somehow on screen, they were able to pull the moments when we weren’t shaking and looking freezing.”

In some moments, the “shakes” were understandable, like when Elsa got dipped into the creek to slow her bleeding. Watching her go into and out of that creek creates instant goosebumps on your skin. We’ve likely all been there, stepping into cold water that immediately freezes you inside and out.

“Big shoutout to the editors for everything they did in post-production,” the “1883” star concluded. “Because somehow they made us look very comfortable throughout the entire shoot. And that took a lot so thank you guys.”

From the looks of the episode, we never would’ve known that the rest of the cast was freezing their butts off.