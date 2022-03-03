‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Would Be Happy Doing Westerns Rest of His Career

“1883” star Eric Nelsen obviously enjoyed his time on the show and now has a new passion for all things western.

In a recent social media chat session, the “1883” actor talked about what made his experience on the series so great. He was so impressed with what he saw on the “1883” set that he says he would love to do even more westerns in the future.

“Let’s talk about the finale! Eric Nelsen (Ennis) chats with Isabel May (Elsa Dutton) about that heartbreaking episode and bringing ‘1883’ to life,” the caption reads.

“Since doing 1883 — I now always say that if I can do westerns for the rest of my career — or had to do westerns for the rest of my career — I’d be happy,” Nelsen says. “I would be more than OK with that. I have never had more fun filming something in my entire life. Being on horseback the entire time, surrounded by nature while getting to experience nature’s most beautiful scenery and landscapes. It was truly life-changing for me. We were able to form such special bonds with not only our actors and the crew but also our horses. If you are someone who has spent time on a horse then you just how amazing that bond can be.”

Fans of “1883” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe would also be just fine with seeing Nelsen in more westerns. The young actor won over the show’s large fan base as Ennis.

The show’s fan returned the love, wishing Nelsen well in the future.

“Everyone on the show is a legend to me!!” a social media user says. Y’all are AMAZING I’m going to miss you all. I will watch it again and again.”

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Boosts Career With Work on Show

At 30-years-old, Nelsen is considered a young up and comer and his Hollywood star is on the rise. “1883” fans were heartbroken when Ennis was shot and killed by bandits midway through the season. His death left his love interest, Elsa Dutton, heartbroken for the remainder of the season until her death in the finale.

In an interview with Slash Film, Nelsen talks about falling in love with his “1883” character.

“When I first read the script, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what an incredible opportunity to take this character and go against the grain of the show,'” he says. “We live in this dark, intense, gritty world in ‘1883,’ and I was like I feel like Ennis has to be that guy that pokes through and kind of is that bright light throughout this, maybe, and might hopefully bring a smile to people’s faces and maybe even get a chuckle out of someone every now and again.