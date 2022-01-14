‘1883’ Star Faith Hill on Work Going Into the Show: ‘Never Done Anything Harder’

1883 star Faith Hill has had a long and incredible career in the entertainment industry. You better believe that she worked hard to get where she’s at, though. And she’s working even harder on the set of Taylor Sheridan’s new show.

If you haven’t heard of 1883 yet, then you are missing out. It’s the prequel spin-off to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. It follows in the footsteps of the Dutton family, but this time long before they ever took over the Yellowstone Ranch. Two of the leading stars in it are names you may recognize — country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are playing James Dutton and Margaret Dutton, respectively.

If you know anything about McGraw and Hill, it’s that they have a great marriage, a strong family, and successful careers. But their motivation and work ethic didn’t just come from nowhere. They have had it their entire lives. Both stars grew up with parents who made them work hard and earn what they had.

You best believe their hard-working mentality was perfect for Taylor Sheridan when he was looking for cast members in 1883. The creator is on the record saying that the spin-off is “epic” and “huge” and that he wants it to be as authentic as possible.

Faith Hill Makes Appearance on the ‘Yellowstone’ Podcast

Faith Hill explained that and how she isn’t afraid of working hard in a recent episode of Yellowstone’s official podcast.

“Taylor [Sheridan], you know him well — he made it very clear to us that he wanted this to be as authentic as it could possibly be,” Hill explained. “It was gonna be hard, hard work. Not afraid of that. Growing up, my parents raised us to be hard workers, always. Tim as well.”

To illustrate her point, Hill pointed out her and her husband’s vast experience in the entertainment business.

“Tim and I have been in the business for over 30 years,” she told white. She then quickly realized how old that made her sound.

“Okay, never mind. Don’t even answer that question. Don’t even look at me right now,” she joked. “So, we’ve been in the business longer than you’ve been alive I’m sure. We’ve worked hard.”

Hill Is Everyone’s Mom on the Set of ‘1883’

You know another thing that comes naturally to Faith Hill, other than working hard? She is an instinctual mom. Her husband told Outsider that it’s been cool to see her take charge on the set of 1883.

“I can tell you this — on set, she is like everyone’s mom,” McGraw said. “She is the light on set for everybody. And she’s the light in my life for sure. But I’ve gotten to see everybody. And she’s the light in my life for sure. But I’ve gotten to see everybody else experience what I know about her which is pretty spectacular.”