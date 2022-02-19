‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Opens Up About Keeping Work and Home Life with Tim McGraw Separated

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been working together for a long time, even before their 1883 fame. So, how does it work at home?

You would think that the fact they are costars on a major TV show would make them practice at home. Bounce some lines or some stylings off one another. However, that isn’t the case at all. Hill has talked a bit about this in the past. But, tonight she is set to be on The Late Show. Stephen Colbert will talk to her about 1883 and more, I’m sure. In a little clip clip shared before the show, Hill talks about the work and home dynamics.

She let it slip that Tim McGraw tries to bring his James Dutton character out at times when the two are home… Anyway, check out the Twitter video below and see for yourself.

“Well, the work is over… We’re together all the time. Literally all the time. And we decided, we would never work lines together… No, we do not. Because when the time comes for the time to be shot, Tim is James, I am Margaret. And that’s who we are when the cameras roll that’s who we are and I don’t want to give that up to him before then. I might have a surprise in my pocket or something… or my bra.”

This season of 1883 has been amazing. Fans are loving what they are seeing on Paramount+ and it’s clear that this series is headed for a big finale eventually. Hill is a big part of that success along with the rest of the star-studded cast. Her husband is definitely included in that.

One of the relationships that have been strong during the series is between Margaret and her daughter Elsa Dutton.

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Says Faith Hill is a ‘Goofball’

Between Isabel May and Faith Hill, I’m not sure who 1883 fans and Outsiders like more. They are a great duo when they are in character and when they appear in media hits together. Even when they talk about each other in interviews, you know something good is going to come out of it. May was on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about her TV mom.

“I mean, Faith Hill is one of the kindest people I think I’ve ever met in my life. And she’s a goofball!” May said about her costar. “She’s such a goofball, oh my goodness. She makes animal noises, weird animal noises, she’s so gifted at it too.”

Well, Hill is just a real Renaissance Woman. She can sing, act, and call wildlife like Ace Ventura, apparently. Clearly, the matriarch of the 1883 Dutton clan is a mom through and through.