‘1883’ Star Isabel May Reveals Some of Her Highest and Lowest Moments on Set

The cast and crew of 1883 have only filmed one season of the show so far. But there have been a lot of high moments and some lows as well. Just ask one of the show’s young stars, actress Isabel May.

If you haven’t heard yet, 1883 is the new prequel spin-off to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone. So far, it has been everything we’ve wanted it to be and more.

One of the best things about Yellowstone and 1883 is the Yellowstone Official Podcast. Speaking of which, 1883 actress Isabel May sat down with Jefferson White during the latest episode. There, she talked about some of her favorite moments so far on the set of 1883. Those include the good, the bad, and the in-between. But first, she made sure not to give away any spoilers from episodes that haven’t yet aired.

“It’s hard not to give anything away,” she said. “Because to answer those two questions, I’d be going all the way to episode nine or ten.”

‘1883’ Moments That Felt Like ‘Heaven’ and ‘Hell’

The 21-year-old, Isabel May, gave fans a look into one moment on the set of 1883 that felt like her heaven. It was a moment that most definitely lived up to her idea of the legend of the West.

“Probably in [Season 1, Episode 2],” she revealed. “The cool thing was seeing Billy Bob, Tim, Sam, and LaMonica they have that scene at the bar. That was pretty epic. That’s a total unforgiven, tombstone, classic moment. That was really cool.”

May, of course, is referring to the scene where Sam Elliott’s character, Shea, along with Thomas, and James takes Josef into town. They meet up with Marshal Jim Courtright (played by Billy Bob Thornton) and his deputies, and they head down to the bar to deliver some justice.

As for an experience that was more of a low than a high, Isabel May had to think about that for a moment. She winds up mentioning an experience on set that we haven’t seen play out yet in the show. As a result, she couldn’t give us too many details in case of spoilers.

“I can’t be specific about it, but my character experiences something very tragic, and we recently shot it,” she explained. “It’s strangely draining — it was so hard to live. It’s very easy to live today. But when you sink into that world you’re like, ‘Oh, life is really hard. Life is really tragic and difficult.’

And you better believe that new insight has made May appreciate what she has now even more.

“I feel lucky that I’m here with the people who I’m surrounded by. And that I get to drive a car to places,” she joked.

