‘1883’ Star Isabel May Says She’s ‘Bored’ Now That Show’s Over

After several grueling months of filming “1883,” star Isabel May now finds herself with more time on her hands than she expected.

The cast and crew of “1883” spent at least 10 months filming the show throughout 2021. And on top of that, May also starred in films like “I Want You Back” and “The Moon & Back,” which premiere this year. So she’s been working pretty much non-stop, filling her schedule with appearances on various talk shows when she’s not filming.

May’s co-star, Eric Nelsen, checked in on how exhausted May was feeling after the last several chaotic months. The two talked in an Instagram video earlier today, which was posted to the official “1883” account.

“I don’t even understand how you’re able to get out of bed for the next six months, because of the amount of work and stuff that was thrown on your shoulders,” Nelsen said. “Did it wipe you out? Or are you just an energizer bunny and just all ‘Let’s do it again!?'”

Nelsen brings up a good point. May’s role in “1883” involved more than just acting. She also had to train at Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy camp to become an excellent horseback rider. And May provided the narration for every episode of the show. So she sat in a studio for hours at a time recording this narration. But it seems like none of it got to her.

“I was a little tired about a week after, but I’m a little bored now,” May revealed. “I thought I would need more time, but I guess I have a little bit of an energizer bunny personality maybe. I’m feeling pretty good, I’m just enjoying myself right now on this little vacay.”

The “1883” wouldn’t reveal exactly where she took a vacation. But May told Nelsen that she decided to jump on a plane and travel to a foreign country for a little bit. All we know from the video is that she’s visiting a place where she gets to interact with monkeys and sloths.

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Suffered a Back Injury on Set

During her talk with Eric Nelsen, “1883” star Isabel May revealed to fans that she pulled her back out during production. She wasn’t quite clear about whether it occurred during or after Cowboy Camp, but it definitely made filming tricker for her either way.

“The last week, I pulled my back out. That was a disaster. But it’s okay, it worked out,” May said in the video. Mostly, it sounds like it worked out because May’s co-star Faith Hill stepped in.

Hill played May’s mother on the show, and she certainly let her motherly sideshow on set.

“Faith had your back and had all the mom medicine,” Nelsen brought up.

“She gave me a care kit!” May replied. “I mean, it was so cute, it was all sorts of stuff.”

It’s heartwarming to see that the relationships on-screen transfer into real life as well.