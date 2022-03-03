‘1883’ Star Isabel May Talks Getting Injured in Last Weeks of Filming

“1883” star Isabel May wasn’t about to let a back injury stop her from roping and riding with the rest of the cast.

Fans of the show know that May, who plays Elsa Dutton in “1883,” spent most of her time on horseback. And we can only imagine the pain she endured when she had to ride and film while also dealing with a pulled back muscle.

May opened up about her on-set injury during a talk with co-star Eric Nelsen. The show’s official Instagram account shared the hour-long interview with fans earlier today.

At one point, Nelsen opened up about Taylor Sheridan’s infamous Cowboy Camp, where the cast members of “1883” and “Yellowstone” spend weeks at a time on horseback. They learn every cowboy trick in the book, taking a ton of time to make sure the actors are all comfortable with the animals. But Nelsen said they had to complete Cowboy Camp in 100-degree Texas heat.

“One-hundred-and-eight-degree heat?” May wondered. “Yeah, it got toasty. And then the last week, I pulled my back out. That was a disaster. But it’s okay, it worked out.”

The “1883” star didn’t specify if she pulled her back out during the last week of filming the whole show or the last week of Cowboy Camp. But if it was the latter, then that means May spent a majority of filming in pain.

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Reveals How Co-Star Faith Hill Assisted With Her Back Injury

In “1883,” we learn that Faith Hill’s character Margaret Dutton served as a nurse during the Civil War. We see her put her wartime skills to use multiple times on the show, as several people suffered injuries throughout. But it sounds like Hill also put nursing lessons to use on Isabel May after she pulled her back.

During their talk, Eric Neslen mentioned how Hill helped May out with the back injury.

“Faith had your back and had all the mom medicine,” Nelsen revealed during their hour-long interview.

“She gave me a care kit!” May shared. “I mean, it was so cute, it was all sorts of stuff.”

From the sound of it, Hill’s “care kit” contained mostly medical supplies to help May with her pulled back. But it’s sweet to think that she might also have put little goodies in the kit to cheer her “1883” co-star up.

“The tape, I didn’t know how to use it,” May said. “I ended up just basically wrapping tape around my torso which was apparently the wrong way to do it.”

Hopefully next time, Hill or a medical professional on set could explain to May the best way to utilize the tape. But the fact that Hill even put together a care kit for May in the first place shows how deep her motherly instincts go.