‘1883’ Star James Landry Hebert Says it Was a ‘Dream Come True’ Working with Former Costar Again

If you didn’t realize it, many of the actors on set of both “1883” and “Yellowstone” have worked together before. That’s because many of the real-life cowboys are drawn to Western-style films. And James Landry Hebert, who plays Wade on the Taylor Sheridan series is happy to be working with a familiar face.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Hebert shared a picture of himself alongside Martin Sensmeier (of both “1883” and “Yellowstone”). He says that it’s a “dream come true” to be working with the actor again.

Formerly, the two starred in The Chickasaw Rancher, another Western period piece. The film also stars “Yellowstone’s” Denim Richards – so by now, the gang pretty much know each other.

In the black and white photo posted by Hebert, the two are rocking sunglasses and smiling for the camera on what looks like a beautiful day on set.

“It was a dream come true workin w/ my boy @martinsensmeier again @1883official look for a new episode streaming tomorrow @paramountplus and if you haven’t seen @chickasawrancher @netflix check it out! #1883tv #paramountplus #chickasawrancher #netflix,” Hebert captions the photo.

Difficult Moments to Film on “1883”

Up until episode five of “1883,” Landry’s portrayal of Wade was assisted by fellow cowboy Ennis (Eric Nelsen). However, amid the love story of Ennis and Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), Nelsen’s character was tragically killed off.

It was a difficult and emotional moment for fans (I personally ugly cried for a good 10 minutes) and for the actors, the scene also took a toll. Eric Nelsen spoke to this, saying it was very “difficult” to shoot.

“It’s incredibly difficult [to act dead], actually,” said Eric Nelsen to Outsider. “You’d think you’re just laying there with your eyes closed, but there is so much emotion happening. It honestly took everything I had not to cry each take. I mean, I’m supposed to be laying there, passed away. So obviously I can’t be crying and feeling the emotions that Elsa’s giving, but when she’s screaming and holding onto me and laying on my chest and I’m thinking through what just happened, it took every ounce for me not to lose it every single time we shot it.

The “1883” actor also adds:

“So it was very difficult. And there’s a heaviness on set at times like that and everybody feels it. I mean, camera operators are crying, directors are crying. So nobody there is feeling peachy. And so that hangs and everybody feels that. And as a group, I think we all were on the page. So it’s difficult, but it’s emotional and provokes a lot of feelings within one’s self. So the more powerful moments you get to experience on set are very special times.”