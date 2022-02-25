‘1883’ Star James Landry Hebert Wants to ‘Start a Band’ Looking at This Photo

1883 star James Landry Hebert shared a photo from a scene in the show via Instagram. He revealed that the photo makes him want to start a band.

The 1883 star has appeared in several roles throughout his time in the entertainment industry, but 1883 is easily one of his best. Earlier today (Feb 24), Hebert posted a photo of him standing with many of his castmates.

In the caption of the post, Hebert wrote, “It’s goin down in the latest episode @1883official streaming now @paramountplus but this photo kinda makes wanna start a band. Don’t worry I’ll leave the singin to Elsa @emersonmiller.”

Look at the photo here:

In addition to the post, several 1883 fans are commenting that they love the idea of Hebert starting a band. For example, one user wrote, “I’d probably buy the album, no matter who sings.”

“I’d buy a ticket to that show,” another added. What about you Outsiders, would you be a fan of this band? Let us know what you think.

James Landry Hebert Shouted Out Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Recently, James Landry Hebert gave country music icons, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw a shoutout for their hard work on set of 1883. He thoroughly enjoyed working with both of them during the Yellowstone spin-off series.

In a recent Instagram post, the 1883 star shared a heartfelt post to honor Hill and McGraw. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Workin w/ @faithhill was always such a blast @1883official. Her and @thetimmcgraw were so much fun behind the scenes it really helped us stay loose when the stakes were high. Hope y’all had a chance to see the latest episode now streaming @paramountplus #1883TV #paramountplus #faithhill #timmcgraw.”

While you’re scrolling through the three pictures, you’ll see photos of Hebert and Hill on set. Further, they’re both holding guns while aiming at their targets. In the last photo, Hebert is seen watching Hill shoot her target. And judging by the post, we know that Hill doesn’t miss.

“What a beautiful blessing! I’m Sure working on that show is a dream come true, such inspiration! Hope to land a role as life changing as this!” one user commented on the post.

Don’t forget to tune into the tenth episode on February 27, 2022. In this episode, James and Margaret face a heavy decision while Shea and Thomas take bold action to help one of their own. Are you ready Outsiders?