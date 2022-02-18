‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Can’t Wait for His New ‘Action Packed’ Series Starring Chris Pratt to Drop

LaMonica Garrett has called his character, Thomas, the soul of the Taylor Sheridan hit series, “1883.” Now, though, he’s also sharing his excitement for his new “action packed” series entitled “The Terminal List.”

Debuting this summer on Amazon Prime Video, the thriller will star “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor, Chris Pratt. The “1883” forerunner announced his excitement for the new project in a brand new Instagram post. Outsiders can read more about the new series in the “1883” star’s post below.

“July 1st can’t get here soon enough,” the Thomas actor shared on social media. For LaMonica Garrett and Chris Pratt fans alike, the new series is sure to present a lot of excitement. The “1883” star captioned his latest post with the hashtag, “navyseal.”

The second image within the post features the full list of stars appearing in the “1883” actor’s new series. Meanwhile, fans took to the comments to share their own excitement.

“Ohhh snap! And the goodness keeps on dropping!” exclaimed one of Garrett’s followers. Another shared, “I’ll watch if you’re in it!!”

So whether “1883” or “Guardians of the Galaxy” more closely pertains to your niche, fans of both will surely be able to get behind the actor’s all-new series.

Paramount+ Orders More New Episodes of ‘1883’

LaMonica Garrett’s thriller series is sure to take off when it debuts this summer. However, as fans of “1883,” we’re even more excited to know that its streaming network, Paramount+, has officially ordered more new episodes.

News of the streaming platform’s announcement went viral on Tuesday. However, network representatives were careful to refrain from calling the additional episodes a “renewal” or second season. While they didn’t provide specific reasoning for the lack of label, The Hollywood Reporter proposed it likely enables those in charge of the series’ production to keep from awarding significant wage increases that typically follow the addition of a new season.

Regardless, it marks an exciting milestone in “1883’s” growing list of milestones. Upon the Western drama’s December 2021 premiere, it quickly became the most-watched original series ever on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Nevertheless, while it’s awkward to refer to the brand new episodes as simply “more episodes,” dropping the “season” identifier doesn’t really affect viewers in any way. On our end of things, we still get an all-new collection of episodes as we continue to follow the Duttons‘ journey across the American Midwest.

For now, we can’t provide Outsiders with the total number of new episodes we can expect from “1883.” However, as far as the current collection goes, only two episodes remain until we see the end of this current “1883” segment.