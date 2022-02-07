‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Gives Fans a Behind the Scenes Look at That Wild Tornado Scene

We all knew that 1883 was going to be a massive undertaking. LaMonica Garrett showed us all just how massive it really is.

Just Yellowstone before it, 1883 is taking the world by storm. It’s a prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show and it is absolutely huge. The series, of course, takes place in the late 1800s and once again follows the Dutton family. And if you were wondering, 1883 most certainly isn’t lacking in the star power department. The series features big names like Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett.

Season 1, Episode 7 just premiered on Sunday on Paramount Plus. If you were able to catch it live, then you got to see one of the coolest tornado scenes on television. Even if you haven’t watched the newest episode yet, LaMonica Garrett gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into how the cast and crew were able to pull off such an incredible scene.

“#BTS @1883official Episode 7 tornado scene,” Garrett captioned a video on Instagram. “These wind fans are quipped w/ 350 Chevy V8 engines. At full throttle will ragdoll you completely off your feet. Shout out to our amazing directors/cinematographers @christinaalexandravoros @benrichardson & #taylorsheridan who set the tone, and look of the show. All while juggling 100 balls.”

1883 Creator Taylor Sheridan has gone on the record saying that the show was going to be “epic” and “huge.” It looks like he is living up to his word.

“Shooting w/6 sometimes 8 cameras at once (which is unheard of for television) helicopters, drones, hundreds of horses & cattle, wagons, crazy weather, stunts, crew of 400 people, background cast, main cast, and picking up and moving to different cities and states every few weeks.”

“Hope y’all enjoy this episode, I’m still pulling dirt out of my ears from this one,” Garrett said.

Check out Garrett’s entire Instagram video down below:

A Lot of Work Goes Into Making ‘1883’

If it wasn’t obvious by now, Taylor Sheridan wasn’t messing around when he first told fans about 1883. It’s hard to think of better words to describe it than how Sheridan did. And the series has only been getting better with each passing episode.

Not to mention, it’s almost with each passing episode that star actor LaMonica Garrett is dropping a sweet behind-the-scenes video. You can tell from his social media posts just how excited and honored he is to be a part of everything. It’s this kind of massive undertaking that makes shows like 1883 and Yellowstone stick out from the rest of the pack.

Need more 1883 content in your life? Well, you’re in the right place. We cover all things 1883 and Yellowstone-related right here on Outsider.