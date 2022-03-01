‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Got the ‘Wagon Train Back Together’ With Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott

LaMonica Garrett has ditched his scruffy beard and is looking pretty clean-cut in a new photo he shared on Instagram. The “1883” star surely misses his cast and crew – which is why he gathered for a day out with Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw.

In a new social post, the “1883” star says he got the “wagon train” back together. The three cowboys look far less stressed than they did during those final moments of the drama’s finale. Garrett is even sporting a “6666” shirt and smiling from ear to ear.

“Thomas, James, & Shea ride again..Got the wagon train back together…Love y’all,” Garrett captioned the photo.

LaMonica Garrett’s Favorite Moments from “1883’s” Finale

As you’re well aware by now, the conclusion of “1883” was pretty heartbreaking. Though Thomas seemingly faired better than his friends James Dutton and Capt. Shea Brennan, we couldn’t help but sob over the fact that Shea couldn’t fight his demons and took his own life. That event coupled with Elsa’s demise left us all cursing Taylor Sheridan (at least in the moment). But the story ended as it should have – and it told an incredibly beautiful tale.

Garrett often spoke highly of his character Thomas. He’d experienced darkness in the world and plenty of it. Yet the cowboy always had an optimistic outlook on life and what the idea of what dreams may come to fruition. We ultimately saw that for him as both he and Noemi settled in Oregon, having successfully made their journey.

And Garrett recently spoke about his favorite moment from the “1883” finale after that treacherous journey.

“My favorite moment was probably from episode 9 when Thomas had the shotgun and, just me being a Western fan and those speeches before you shoot the bad guy in the westerns, was on his horse and said, “You’re not a deputy, you’re not a judge, and you’re not a jury.” He gave his little speech and then he pulled the trigger,” Garrett recalled. As a fan of westerns, he loved that moment.”

Garrett also goes on to say:

“That was classic Western filmmaking to me. I see that and I think of Clint Eastwood, I think of all those old westerns,” he said.

The “1883” actor also spoke about one of his toughest moments from the episode. That came when Thomas had to amputate the leg of Josef to stop infection from a rattlesnake bite.

“That was the hardest scene for me to shoot of the whole season,” Garrett admitted. “First of all, the saw that we used was like the size of an emery board, like a nail file. It wasn’t a big saw and whatever the prosthetic leg [was made of], it felt like actual skin and meat and the bone felt like a real bone.”