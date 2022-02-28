‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Is Thankful for the Journey of the Lifetime

Season 1 of 1883 was quite the ride, Outsiders. Not only for us fans, but also for the cast and crew. Just ask LaMonica Garrett.

That’s right, folks — Season 1 of 1883 is officially in the books. It was everything we hoped it would be and then some. If you haven’t been keeping up with the spin-off of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, we highly encourage you to do so. 1883, just like Yellowstone before it, is quickly turning out to be one of the best shows on all of television.

There are plenty of different reasons as to why 1883 is so great. The series once again follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It features plenty of star power as well in the form of Hollywood legend Sam Elliott, country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and other big-time actors like LaMonica Garrett. But let’s just start with the obvious: it’s the journey of a lifetime.

LaMonica Garrett, who you might recognize from Sons of Anarchy or Designated Survivor, took to Twitter after the season finale.

-Somewhere in Oregon-

Journey of a lifetime. Thank y'all for hitchin aboard our wagon train and taking the journey with us. 🙏🏾❤️@1883Official #1883TV pic.twitter.com/CcRmUeHQve — LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) February 28, 2022

There’s no denying all of the emotions that Garrett and the rest of his co-stars are feeling as Season 1 officially wrapped up. It’s safe to say that 1883 fans are feeling the same way.

“Thankful for the little bit of sunshine and hope that Noemi and Thomas gave us at the end,” one fan replied. “I’m bawling, my kids are laughing at me because I’m crying over 1883 (again lol) but it was a wonderful, beautiful journey, and so worth the heartbreak along the way. Thank you!!!”

“Wonderful job on this amazing show,” gushed a second user on Twitter. “And to think, there are thousands of similar, REAL stories of what actually happened during this timeframe. Thank you for giving us a window into 1883 and what it might have been like for those who came before us. Well done!”

“Just an incredible experience,” a third person said. “Maybe it’s time we get outside and get back to basics.”

Is LaMonica Garrett Leaving ‘1883’?

Could LaMonica Garrett be leaving 1883 after just one season? That’s what some fans are speculating about online. Perhaps that is why Garrett was so quick to reflect on what a ride it has been.

The star actor was recently asked by TV Insider if he was going to be coming back for more episodes As it currently stands, Garrett isn’t quite sure.

“Monday, me and my team are going to get together and after the dust settles from the finale, we’re going to see what Paramount is saying and what’s going to happen,” he told the outlet. “I’m not too sure. I haven’t heard anything. Everything was just focused on leading up to this finale. I’d love to be a part of it.”