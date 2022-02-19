‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Promises ‘Big Action’ in Upcoming Episode

We have some great news for all of you 1883 fans out there. LaMonica Garrett says there is some big action ahead in Sunday’s episode.

1883 has already been smashing everyone’s expectations, and there’s reason to believe that Sunday’s episode might be the best one yet. What reason is that, you ask? LaMonica Garrett. LaMonica Garrett is that reason. The 46-year-old star plays Thomas in the new series, and he took to Instagram on Friday to tease fans about all of the action in the upcoming episode.

“Trigger finger’s itchy this Sunday on @1883official,” Garrett captioned his latest post. “Big action leading up to the finale… Thomas & Shea #buffalosoldier #1883TV #yellowstonetv”

If you are anything like us here at Outsider, then you are dying for Sunday to get here so we can watch the new episode of 1883. It seems like all of LaMonica Garrett’s followers would agree.

“Can’t wait! I’m dyin’,” one fan said.

“Can’t wait but feeling sad there are only two more episodes!” added a second fan.

“I’m obsessed!” a third commenter revealed. “Sunday can’t come soon enough!”

What Makes ‘1883’ So Great?

If you haven’t been keeping up with 1883, the spin-off of Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone, then you are missing out on one of the best shows on all of television. It has been everything we’ve wanted it to be and more. It’s the perfect show for all of you Yellowstone fans who need a new show to watch now that season four has officially wrapped up.

As we sit here today, there are currently eight out of 10 episodes of 1883 out. Episode nine, of course, will air this Sunday on Paramount Plus, so you still have a little over a week to binge-watch everything prior to the season finale on February 27.

But what makes 1883 so great? Well, there are a number of reasons, but for starters, it is part of creator Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. Yellowstone quickly rose up the ranks of cable television all the way to the very top. It stars the likes of Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and more. And 1883 is an extension of that world.

Meanwhile, you could argue that 1883 features just as much star power as its predecessor. In addition to LaMonica Garrett, the Yellowstone prequel stars Hollywood legend Sam Elliott, country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and others.

1883 has stars for days but perhaps the best part about it is that Sheridan works hard to make everything authentic to the time.

Looking for more? We cover all things Yellowstone and 1883-related right here on Outsider.