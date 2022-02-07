‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals His Insane Workout Regimen, Strict Diet During Filming

“1883″ star LaMonica Garrett revealed the strict diet and exercise routine he followed during filming in a recent interview.

The actor has often relied on keeping up a fit physique to add to the legitimacy of his characters. He’s previously portrayed characters like secret service agent Mike Ritter in “Designated Service.”

For roles like that, it makes most sense for him to be physically intimidating.

However, Garrett’s role in “1883” may be one of his most challenging yet when it comes to his workout routine. The 46 year old opened up in an interview with “Muscle and Fitness” about how he maintains his chiseled abs during filming.

“I do maybe four days per week,” he told the magazine of how much time he spends in the gym. With each workout, he makes sure to engage his core to keep that area extra strong.

“It will be different each day. If I’m doing legs, I’ll do core, If I’m doing back, I’ll work my core another way. If I’m doing chest, I’ll do core another way, so just something with core every day, and diet.” The actor explained that one of the biggest components of maintaining abs is nutrition based, so he modifies what he eats to help maintain the appearance.

LaMonica Garrett Follows a Strict Diet for ‘1883’

One of the most impressive parts of Garrett’s routine is the diet he follows. The actor shared that he doesn’t eat breakfast, but he bends that rule during filming.

“It’s harder when I’m working, when I’m on set for 12 hours, because you don’t know when you are going to eat again,” he explained. “When we were filming 1883, we would have breakfast, then we’d go eight hours without eating. So, if you don’t get it in early, you’re not gonna get it in, but if I’m not working, my first meal is at 12 p.m. (usually after completing a workout session) and I’ll have a big meal, then a light meal for dinner. And I won’t eat again after 8 p.m.” Garrett also explained that he tries to finish his eating for the day with a grapefruit.

For Garrett, his routine with his diet gives him the right amount of energy during the day. “When you tell yourself, you’re not gonna eat after a certain time, you don’t find yourself just walking into the kitchen to see what’s around,” says Garrett. “The energy level throughout the day is amazing.. But toward the end of the night, you kind of dwindle down, because you’ve had a long day of working, and working out.. You’re just tired…”

Most days, Garrett says he goes to bed around 10 or 10:30pm, which is just a couple of hours after his last meal of the day. He goes for a black coffee in the mornings when he needs an extra energy boost to get his day going. However, he says the lack of food in the morning enhances his ability to focus and helps keep away brain fog.

You can watch LaMonica Garrett as Thomas on “1883,” exclusively on Paramount+.