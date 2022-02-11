‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Says ‘Now’s the Time’ to Catch Up Ahead of New Episode

It’s hard to believe there are only three episodes left of “1883’s” first season. As the drama unfolds, we find ourselves completely enveloped in the story. Taylor Sheridan’s latest creation is something remarkable – and everyone seems to agree. This includes actor Lamonica Garrett, who’s encouraging fans to catch up on the series now.

Garrett plays Thomas, a rugged cowboy whose heart is tender and earnest. He’s the loyal friend to Capt. Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and fellow leader of the wagon party. Speaking in a post on Instagram, Garrett tells fans that if you’re behind on the show, now’s the time to catch up on all the latest episodes. And if you’ve subscribed to Paramount+ then you’re in luck. All seven episodes of the Western drama are available to stream now.

“Only 3 episodes left of @1883official If you haven’t caught up, now’s the time to do it. 2 more days until an all new episode (8) drops on @paramountplus,” Garrett captions the gorgeous black and white photo.

Thomas is the “Soul” of “1883”

Beautifully narrated by Isabel May, who plays Elsa Dutton, “1883” is the “Yellowstone” spinoff we all needed but didn’t know it. Taylor Sheridan’s story is a beautiful and sometimes tragic tale of pioneers venturing west. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton. The two take their family from Texas westward, in hopes of a dreamscape out west. And while we know they’ll eventually settle in Montana and start the Yellowstone ranch, their journey there is one of pure entertainment.

Lamonica Garrett plays a cowboy whose own tragedies don’t sway him towards pessimism. Instead, he believes in a life where future generations will make a positive impact. If they can outrun bandits and safely cross rivers.

Speaking about his role, Garrett offers a unique perspective as the only African American cowboy.

“Out of all the people in this group, Thomas had it the hardest as far as being in this time period as a Black man. He’s seen the worst of mankind and he still has this hope. And he’s the soul of the show. He’s the humanity of the show. He still has this hope in these children that will grow up to be something that might change the world,” Garrett begins.

He also says that:

“Even though the outlook around him and everything around him in this world is telling him that it’s a lost cause, it’s just a harsh environment and nothing good’s ever gonna happen, he still has that, despite all the stuff he’s seen. So him starting a relationship with Noemi, I think he knows more than anyone where this could end up, but you put your best foot forward and you hope for the best.”

Thomas’ Best Quotes

Love seeing Lamonica Garrett embrace his earnest cowboy role? Take a look at a few of his best quotes so far:

“Marrying a black man ain’t gonna solve your problems, ma’am. It’s gonna create a whole bunch of new ones.”

“There’s degrees of freedom. Government says you can’t swim. Can’t protect yourself. Damn right the government can tell you who to love and how to love ’em. They shouldn’t, but they can.”

“Way I grew up, things I’ve seen? Shit. Wasn’t scared of no nightmares. Went to sleep to escape ’em.”