‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Shouts Out Show’s ‘Brilliant’ Composers for Their Original Score

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett is giving a major shoutout to the composers of the show’s score via Instagram. The 27-track album is available for fans to stream now. It is composed by Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, who have a long history of arranging scores for the screen.

To celebrate the release of “Volume 1” of the soundtrack, LaMonica Garrett is taking to Instagram to give both artists a shout-out. The post includes a snippet of the show’s theme song.

“*turn sound on,*” Garrett begins with his caption. “Shout out to our brilliant music co-composers w/ the original score for @1883official #1883tv @briantylermusic & @bretonvivian Who also are behind the original score for @yellowstone.”

The actor ends his post with a beautiful quote: “The music needed to convey struggle, heartbreak, beauty, pain, love, stoicism, sorrow, and resilience.”

Fans are showing their support for the show’s score in the comments section.

“Love the dignity and beauty of the music in this show but also in your portrayal 👏,” one fan writes.

“i absolutely love the theme to the show. I play it sometimes on my way to work,” another says.

For more information on where to stream the soundtrack, go here.

About The “1883” Composers

Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian are two of the most well-established modern composers. Their work both separately and together can be heard in a variety of films, television shows, and video games.

Brian Tyler is the composer behind Transformers: Prime, Iron Man 3, and seven installments of the Fast & Furious franchise. Tyler earned a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and his master’s from Harvard. In 2014, he won the IFMCA 2014 Award for Composer of the Year. He has also been nominated for three Emmy Awards. In the top 10 list of “highest-grossing film composers of all time,” Tyler has surely made a name for himself.

Breton Vivian is an English-Australian composer based out of Los Angeles. Known for his collaborations with Brian Tyler, the composer arranged the score for “Yellowstone,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “Power Rangers.” With a BMI award under his belt, he enjoys mixing both modern and classical music influences into his work. The success of both Paramount+ shows is something he enjoys sharing on his Instagram page. Beginning his career in 2014, he still has so much he wants to say (and play).

I myself am excited to see how these two composers continue to shape the musical world of “Yellowstone” and “1883.” Without these scores, a lot of emotional intensity would be lost. It is exciting to think about what they will do next.