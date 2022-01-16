‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Spotlights ‘Talented’ Costume Department in Behind the Scenes Photo

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett shines a spotlight on the show’s costume department in his latest Twitter post.

“1883” is a show with beautiful costumes. It is important for the cast to be dressed in historically accurate pieces so that viewers can be immersed in the series’ wild setting. LaMonica Garrett is highlighting the costume department’s hard work in his latest tweet.

Dressed as his “1883” character Thomas, Garrett shares a fun behind-the-scenes photo. Members of the costume team are surrounding the actor and smiling for the shot.

Just a few cowboys hanging with our talented Costume Dept. An all new episode of @1883Official

'Fangs of Freedom'

available now on @paramountplus #1883TV pic.twitter.com/4tcnNeuyl0 — LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) January 16, 2022

“Just a few cowboys hanging with our talented Costume Dept.,” Garrett writes. The actor goes on to promote the latest episode of “1883” titled “Fangs of Freedom.”

It takes a village to design such detailed costumes. This hard work brings the show to life.

An Interview with “1883” Costume Designer

“1883” costume designer Janie Bryant is honored to work on the Paramount+ show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shares a story about her first few days on set.

“I was with my team on probably the first or second day of shooting. It was all hands on deck and we were throwing fake dirt on the actors because I was like, ‘It has to be dirtier’ — and we were already up to our elbows in fake dirt and distressing the material,” Bryant recalls. “And I turned to my team and said, ‘I didn’t think that I was ever going to be back here again. But here we are.’”

The Exhaustion of Working in Costume

The Emmy-winning designer has not experienced working on a show like this before. Known for designing costumes on Deadwood and Mad Men, Bryant creates authentic period pieces. This means that the actors on-screen are wearing layers upon layers of clothing, just as they would during this time period. She commends the cast for their hard work.

“The actresses are all in corsets … riding horses or driving wagons, and the men are all in wool with the heat and the elements, and you can really feel how taxing it was,” she says. “Think about a hundred-degree weather and wearing a camisole, corset, bloomers, bustle pad, petticoat and then putting a costume on top of that. I applaud them for being for going with it. My costume team had gotten some ice packs and other things to try to ease the pain. Sam Elliott was like, ‘I don’t need it. I want to be hot.’ They really embraced what it would be like to live in 1883.”

From Elsa’s blue traveling costume to McGraw’s frock coat, every little detail is important. In Shea’s case for example, his costume says a lot about what he’s been through.

“Just being in the long johns, the suspenders, the trousers, the boots. Just bare-bones and vulnerable.”

We cannot wait to see more of Bryant’s work as the series progresses.