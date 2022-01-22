‘1883’ Star Marc Rissmann Details His Immigrant Leader Josef Character

We’re halfway through the first season of “1883” on Paramount Plus. But there’s still a lot to learn about the characters, including Josef.

Josef, played by Marc Rissman, is the leader of the immigrants. He speaks both English and German, so Sam Elliott’s character Shea Brennan often asks him to translate. But over the course of their journey to Oregon, Josef steps more and more into a leadership role. Brennan stresses how someone needs to police and guide the immigrants, and he tasks Josef with the job on “1883.”

And although Josef initially shies away from it, he soon takes on the responsibility. He knows that fewer people will make it to Oregon if they don’t establish a figure for people to turn to in times of need.

Rissman opened up about his character more on the official “1883” Twitter page. We learn a few surprising facts about Josef that illuminate parts of his past.

“Josef is a German immigrant,” Rissman begins. “He is an ex-soldier, and he wants to leave his demons behind and create a new home with his wife Risa.”

So, he’s more similar to Brennan and Tim McGraw’s character James Dutton than we thought. He also steps into a leadership role alongside them.

“I think the leadership role… he took it because I think he’s a natural leader,” Rissman explains in the video. “And because he cares about his people. But it creates conflict for him.”

That conflict is balancing his people’s needs with the demands of the journey (and Brennan). “You do this journey with a certain image. I think they expected heaven and that image slowly fades,” Rissman concludes. The immigrants have already witnessed so many struggles, and the trip has barely begun. Who knows how much more hardship they’ll face along the way.

‘1883’ Star Speaks on Possibility of Season 2

“1883” is the first “Yellowstone” spin-off series penned by Taylor Sheridan. And it’s already been widely successful, boasting the largest launch of any Paramount Plus original yet. But has it earned a second season in the streaming service’s eyes?

Amanda Jaros thinks so. Jaros plays Alina, the seamstress in “1883” (the woman who traded Elsa Dutton for a pair of pants). She spoke with Express earlier this week about the possibility of Season 2.

“I’m confident that this show will be such a success that it will be hard for Paramount+ to say no to another season of 1883,” Jaros told the outlet. “Yellowstone fans are so loyal and I’m sure the next season will be just as much of a roller coaster ride as this season.”

With Taylor Sheridan at the helm, we’re sure it will be. We already can’t wait to see what happens at the end of “1883” Season 1.

“Knowing his work ethic, Taylor is probably writing season two right now,” Jaros continued. “But there’s never any guarantees in the future, so we’ll see!”