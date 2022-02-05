‘1883’: One Star Says They’d Be ‘Really Surprised’ If Show Doesn’t Get Second Season

To the joy of Outsiders everywhere, “Yellowstone” officially saw renewal for its fifth season and we can’t wait to see what lies in store for the Duttons. However, as of now, the fate of the Paramount+ exclusive series, “1883,” remains unclear. However, considering the astonishing fan response it has received since its premiere in December, even the show’s stars would be “really surprised” if “1883” didn’t see a second season.

In speaking with the New York Post, one “1883” star spoke to the popularity of the show. Amanda Jaros, who plays the immigrant character Alina (the tough, rugged woman who gave Elsa her first pair of pants) highlighted the positive response the series has received over the last few weeks.

“Everyone’s loving the show,” the “1883” star said. “It’s a testament to [Taylor Sheridan‘s] hard work.”

“1883” quickly became Paramount+‘s most-watched original series ever. And Jaros highlighted Taylor Sheridan’s dedication to the “Yellowstone” universe with, “the man’s a driven workaholic.”

The series’ critical acclaim further underlines that it would be strange if “1883” didn’t return for season two. That said, as the series finale draws near, airing on Sunday, February 27th, Jaros emphasized, “I think the ‘Yellowstone’ fanbase is so excited about this show that I’d be really surprised if it didn’t get picked up for a second season.”

‘1883’ Fans Can Expect a ‘Whole Taylor Sheridan Universe’

The success of “1883” and the season five renewal of “Yellowstone” is good news enough. However, we recently learned that fans of the hit series can soon expect to see an entire Taylor Sheridan-produced universe.

Already, “1883” fans have witnessed the many dangers that make the Duttons’ journey across the Oregon Trail so dangerous. Additionally, considering the slow pace the immigrant caravan has to move, fans can bet the series’ storyline will unfold gradually.

As such, it potentially promises a long future for “1883.” However, that’s not all. During a conversation with Variety, several Paramount+ executives provided further context regarding the upcoming Taylor Sheridan-based universe.

Nicole Clemens, the platform’s president for original scripted series, dropped the original hint. Her statement received confirmation from Tanya Giles, Paramount+‘s chief programming officer. “The journey west is a long one, there’s lots of stories to tell.”

For now, executives have shared nothing else regarding stories outside of “1883” and its forerunner, “Yellowstone.” However, considering the depth many of “1883’s” characters possess, it would not surprise (nor disappoint) us if we explored some of their backstories. Examples include characters such as Captain Shea Brennan, James Dutton, Thomas, or even our cowboys or immigrants.

Either way, Taylor Sheridan surely has a lot in store for us and we remain prepared to provide fans with the latest “1883” and “Yellowstone” updates.