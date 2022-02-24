‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reflects on Taking Days to Ask Faith Hill to Join Show

Now that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the faces of 1883, we couldn’t imagine anyone else fulfilling the roles of James and Margaret Dutton. But back when McGraw and director Taylor Sheridan were discussing the specs of the show, the country star-turned-actor admitted that he took a few days to ask his wife to join.

It’s not that McGraw didn’t think Hill would fit the part of Margaret. In fact, many producers and directors have approached the celebrity couple in the past with a similar proposition. However, McGraw knew that if they were going to make their debut together on a series, it had to be one-of-a-kind. So, the 1883 star had to muster that Dutton courage to ask her.

“I’d been a fan of Yellowstone since the first night it came out,” McGraw shared in an episode of Big Machine Record’s podcast. “So, Taylor called, and he goes, ‘Hey man, I want you to be in Yellowstone, and you’re gonna play the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone ranch. And he said, ‘You’re also gonna have a wife. Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?’ And it took me about three days to get the nerve up to ask her.”

Of course, we know what Hill’s ultimate answer was.

“She said, ‘Sure, I’ll be glad to do it. It’ll be fun,’” the 1883 actor recalled.

‘1883’ Star Says He Wants to Do ‘Westerns From Now on’

It didn’t take long for both McGraw and Hill to fall in love with the show. Early on in filming for Season 1, McGraw experienced his first shootout. While galloping on horseback with a pistol in his hand, the actor couldn’t imagine a better place to be.

“So, we did two flashback episodes, but the first thing we shot, it was just so much fun,” the 1883 star explained. “We’re going so fast and the shootout was so great. I remember gettin’ off the horse and walkin’ around going, ‘I don’t care if I do any other film for the rest of my life, I wanna do westerns from now on.’”

McGraw wasn’t the only one that was already on board with the series. Apparently, once producers saw the footage from the flashback episodes, they were ready to greenlight the whole project.

“And then cut to later on, Taylor called me and said, ‘I showed the flashbacks to the studio and they want to do a whole series now,’” McGraw added.

Given all the excitement they already experienced, McGraw and Hill couldn’t help but say yes to their roles.

“So, when he sent the script for 1883 and we read it, Faith and I both were like, ‘This is just too special. It’s just too special not to do,” he said.