‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reveals Thoughts on Duttons’ Future After Finale

Now that the first season of 1883 has concluded, fans are already looking ahead to the next chronicle of the Yellowstone franchise and what director Taylor Sheridan has up his sleeve. Just as excited are the cast members, themselves, including Tim McGraw.

Warning: Major 1883 spoilers ahead. Continue reading at your own risk.

The 1883 season finale was a beautifully tragic yet satisfying ending to the Duttons’ journey across the west, and while some major characters’ storylines ended in death, others are continuing to flourish. Take, for example, Thomas and Noemi. Just as Thomas promised her earlier in the finale, Noemi’s sons finally began speaking to her again, and she and Thomas could finally settle into their love. As for the Duttons, well, we know they still have a long journey ahead of them, and there’s even more triumph and trouble to come in 1932. But for now, the 1883 cast is just as curious about the Duttons’ future as we are.

Regarding the next steps for the family, Tim McGraw told Variety, “We just don’t know. We’re sort of in limbo like everyone else. We’re excited about what’s to come and excited about what he writes and can’t wait to see however it develops.”

‘1883’ Stars Discuss Their Characters’ Future Together

There’s no denying that the Oregon Trail has tested Margaret and James Dutton’s marriage in 1883. Not only have they witnessed the deaths of Margaret’s sister and niece, but they’ve also had to watch their daughter become her own woman, fall in love twice, just to die from an arrow wound.

There’s still so much left to uncertainty regarding their relationship, and even Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have yet to find out about their characters’ fate.

“I honestly don’t know,” Faith Hill admitted, regarding the Duttons’ future. “I think I’m still reeling and that’s the truth!”

Likewise, Tim McGraw is just as curious.

“I have no idea,” the 1883 star said. “You know, Taylor Sheridan is such a brilliant writer that I can only imagine what he’s going to come up with, and whatever I imagine is probably not even going to be close. So I don’t have any idea. I’m as anxious as anyone to see what happens.”

Still, McGraw ultimately has faith that the 1883 characters are strong enough to overcome anything in their path. He specifically spoke to Margaret’s resilience.

“She was tough to start with, but you see Margaret get tougher and tougher as the show goes on. I’d like to see where she ends up and how her character develops. And I’d like to see how James goes about putting together his crew of people that help him build ‘Yellowstone,'” McGraw said.

“The good thing about that is there’s not far from Faith’s character in general,” he continued. “She’s a badass anyway!”