‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Said Finale Made Him a ‘Blubbering Mess’

Just like most of the viewers, “1883” stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill couldn’t keep in the tears while watching the season finale.

WARNING! Major spoilers ahead for the season finale of “1883,” which aired on Paramount Plus on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The “1883” season finale contained several devastating moments. But for the Duttons, the worst moment occurred when their daughter Elsa died in her father’s arms.

Elsa (Isabel May) took an arrow to the gut during Episode 9. Throughout the penultimate episode, James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) scrambled for a way to save their daughter’s life. But given the medicines they had to work with back then, it was too late for her. So instead, the family decided to find her final resting place and build their home around it.

The Duttons found that resting place in “1883” Episode 10. And McGraw and May delivered one of the most heartbreaking scenes in modern television.

McGraw admitted to Variety earlier today that reading through the scripts with his wife, Hill, took an abrupt pause when they reached the final two episodes.

“When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying,” McGraw said. “I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be.”

In modern-day “Yellowstone,” we see the descendants of the “1883” Duttons struggle to hold onto the land that James and Margaret found. And now, having followed their journey and seen Elsa die, we know why that land is so important to them.

“It just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense,” McGraw said.

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Talks Reading Through Emotional Scripts with Tim McGraw

During the same interview with Variety, “1883” star Faith Hill also opened up about reading Episodes 9 and 10. They had been switching off reading each episode’s scripts to each other, but Hill ended up taking over both of the last ones.

“He couldn’t read it because he was bawling,” Hill shared. ‘It took me about an hour to read it to him because most of the time, I couldn’t catch my breath I was crying so hard.”

Same, Faith Hill. Same.

Elsa’s death scene resonated with the audience in so many ways. How she didn’t fear death because she was proud of the life she’d lived. How she loves her family to the end. Which leads McGraw’s James Dutton to break down in tears as she dies in his arms. The whole moment is emotionally charged, not just with sorrow, but acceptance that this is where her story arc was destined to go. Now, we have to wait and see how the rest of the Duttons carry on without her.