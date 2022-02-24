‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Says He Wants to Film Westerns for ‘Rest of My Life’

If 1883 star Tim McGraw has it his way, he won’t be starring in any other films or television shows if they aren’t westerns. That’s great news for Yellowstone and 1883 fans. We can only hope that Tim McGraw stays a part of the Yellowstone universe for a very long time.

If you are new here, Tim McGraw is currently starring in 1883. It’s the prequel spin-off to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone and it has been everything we’ve hoped it would be. McGraw plays James Dutton in the new show and has even made flashback appearances in Yellowstone as well. McGraw’s wife, fellow country music star Faith Hill, plays his wife in 1883 as well.

McGraw has been loving his time on the show so much, in fact, that he never wants to act in anything that isn’t a western again. That’s a pretty bold statement from the country star. But after filming his scenes in Yellowstone, he knew that he was in love with the part. He explained as much in an interview with Big Machine Label Group.

“We did two flashback episodes, but the first thing we shot, it was just so much fun,” McGraw admitted. “We’re going so fast and the shootout was so great. I remember gettin’ off the horse and walkin’ around going, ‘I don’t care if I do any other film for the rest of my life, I wanna do westerns from now on.'”

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Has Been a Yellowstone Fan Since Day One

If you love Yellowstone and 1883 as much as we do here at Outsider, then you are going to love the story behind how Taylor Sheridan pitched the show to the country star.

“I’d been a fan of Yellowstone since the first night it came out,” McGraw told the outlet. “So, Taylor called, and he goes, ‘Hey man, I want you to be in Yellowstone, and you’re gonna play the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone ranch. And he said, ‘You’re also gonna have a wife. Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?'”

You better believe she would. McGraw said he had to build up the nerve to ask his wife, but she was happy to take on the part.

“It took me about three days to get the nerve up to ask her. She said, ‘Sure, I’ll be glad to do it. It’ll be fun,” McGraw recalled. “And then cut to later on, Taylor called me and said, ‘I showed the flashbacks to the studio and they want to do a whole series now.’ So, when he sent the script for 1883 and we read it, Faith and I bother were like, ‘This is just too special. It’s just too special not to do.'”