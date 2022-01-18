‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Shares Some More of MLK’s ‘Words to Live By’

If you are a fan of Yellowstone’s 1883 spin-off and country star Tim McGraw, you are going to enjoy this.

Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill are currently starring in the prequel series as James and Margaret Dutton. Writer and director Taylor Sheridan encouraged McGraw to participate in the original series before the spin-off. And of course, McGraw said yes.

Earlier today, Tim McGraw is honoring the legend, Martin Luther King Jr. with words to live by. In a Twitter post, McGraw wrote, “Words to live by… #MLKday.”

Check it out here:

In the picture, you will find a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. on the left and a quote on the right. The quote reads, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Many fans are flooding the comments with inspiration and simply, “Amen!”

For instance, one fan said, “Simple sentence with hope, man will see the depth of its value. Thank you, Tim.”

Another fan wished MLK a happy birthday, as well. “Happy holiday Martin Luther King. He’s a great man.”

With the country star spreading joy around social media today, Martin Luther King Jr. would be proud. After all, he fought hard for an end to racism and slavery back then.

Besides MLK’s birthday celebration, let’s follow up with Taylor Sheridan’s recent pitch. You know, the one that encouraged Tim McGraw to join the series?

Taylor Sheridan Shares His Idea For the Spin-off

Originally, Taylor Sheridan came up with a flashback idea. In other words, he wanted Tim McGraw to star as the original Dutton character in the 1880’s. And without any hesitation, he agreed to it. After all, this role is perfect for him since he has that cowboy, Western vibe already.

The big question Sheridan asked included a horse. Luckily, McGraw grew up riding horses, so this didn’t affect the decision.

Nowadays, Tim and Faith are the main stars on this hit show. And fans are loving every minute of it. This 1883 version with the country stars was an excellent idea. And we have Taylor Sheridan to thank for that.

Tim McGraw Knew He Loved the Show Since the First Script

There’s something about Taylor Sheridan’s scriptwriting that makes shows blow up in popularity. In fact, Yellowstone is nominated for its first official award. This is certainly impressive, right?

Since the beginning of the original series, Tim McGraw has been a fan of it. And with the new additions to the cast and plot, he’s loving it more and more. I mean, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott are already huge for this show!

McGraw said he never planned on starring in a series. But because of the incredible script, he had no choice but to go through with this opportunity. In fact, he highlights the writing as the BEST thing he’s ever read. I’m sure we can all agree, though. Taylor Sheridan is brilliant.