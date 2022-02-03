‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Sings Rendition of ‘Tiny Dancer’ During Appearance on ‘The Late Show’

“1883” star Tim McGraw shows off his pipes by singing an Elton John Classic on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

1883 star Tim McGraw is more than a country singer these days. His leading role in the Yellowstone spinoff shows off his strong acting chops. However, McGraw is reminding fans of his passion for singing in his latest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

After talking about 1883, Colbert asks the country singer to go back to his roots.

“I was curious if you’d be willing to sing something out to break. I know you didn’t come here to sing, you came here to act, but that part’s done,” the host jokes.

McGraw accepts Colbert’s challenge and takes the microphone to perform a cover of “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John. Jon Batiste and Colbert’s entire band accompany the star. Without warming up, McGraw sings the classic from his seat. He hits all of the high notes with a smile on his face. The audience cheers in excitement.

Watch the clip of the spontaneous performance below.

Tim McGraw’s Preparation for ‘1883’

Tim McGraw goes to great lengths to play James Dutton in 1883. From memorizing lines, to safely riding horses and shooting guns, McGraw needs time to meditate before arriving to set. He says that the gym helps him get focused for the day ahead.

“I’m sort of a gym rat,” he tells Taste of Country. “I have to be in the gym every morning. The toughest part is being up at 3 in the morning every morning in order to make your call times. That’s probably the hardest part of it, is getting up at 3, getting your workouts in. Because there’s been a couple of days that I didn’t do that, and the energy is not the same on set.”

“My workouts are sort of like my meditation in a lot of ways,” he adds. “That’s the time when I go over my lines in my head, and I prepare for the day and try to be ready for what’s going on. And I try to know everyone’s lines in the show; that way I can sort of feel the moment and be in the moment.”

It sounds like Tim McGraw is ready and everything and anything. He says that his upbringing prepared him for his role as well.

“I grew up riding horses. My stepdad was a cowboy, so I could ride before I could walk.” At the same time, McGraw’s stepdad was a truck driver. As a result, when young Tim wasn’t on horseback helping his stepdad herd cattle he was, “In an eighteen-wheeler listening to 8-tracks of Merle Haggard and George Jones.”