‘1883’ Stars Speak on Whether There Will Be a Second Season

While there’s no official news yet, one “1883” star predicts that the “Yellowstone” prequel series could easily be renewed for a second season.

We just reached the halfway mark on the Taylor Sheridan show, airing on Paramount Plus. Episode 5, which aired this past week, might’ve been the best one yet. Unfortunately, fans have to wait another week until Jan. 30 to see the “1883” Episode 6 premiere.

But according to Express, the series could wrap up as soon as Feb. 27. The outlet predicts that once the season finale airs, we’ll know more about a potential second season. Full “1883” viewership reports should be in by then. Though a renewal seems likely since the show boasted the highest rating debut for an original show since Paramount Plus launched.

One “1883” star sat down with Express to talk about the likelihood of a second season. Amanda Jaros plays Alina on the Western show. If fans will remember, Alina traded Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) for a pair of pants a few episodes back.

“I’m confident that this show will be such a success that it will be hard for Paramount+ to say no to another season of 1883,” Jaros told the outlet. “Yellowstone fans are so loyal and I’m sure the next season will be just as much of a roller coaster ride as this season.”

We’ve already seen major characters die and struggles erupt for the Duttons and pioneers alike. And they still have so much farther to go before they even get out of Texas. But that just provides Sheridan with room to flesh this story out properly.

“Knowing his work ethic, Taylor is probably writing season two right now,” Jaros explained. “But there’s never any guarantees in the future, so we’ll see!”

Could We See a Crossover Between ‘1883’ and ‘Yellowstone?’

So far on “1883,” we’ve seen no direct references or mentions to the flagship “Yellowstone” show. But during Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” fans did witness flashbacks featuring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. so we know that those two survive this initial journey and make it to Montana. But they’re bound to experience more hardships along the way.

Now the only question that remains is if we’ll see even more crossover between the two shows in the future. We know “Yellowstone” is gearing up for Season 5, so if “1883” gets renewed for Season 2, there could definitely be more direct references.

When speaking to Express, Amanda Jaros also opened up about her love for “Yellowstone’ and desire to see more connections between the two shows in the future.

“I love that ‘Yellowstone’ is showing so much redemption in their storylines this season. It’s beautiful to see characters have hope after experiencing so much darkness,” Jaros said. “I think that’s something we all relate to. I specifically have a soft spot for Rip’s story arc.”

And then, with a metaphorical wink, Jaros added, “Time will tell to see the connection between the two shows!”

Could that time be by the end of “1883” Season 1? Stay tuned to find out.