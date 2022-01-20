‘1883’ Stars Talk About the ‘Always Brilliant’ Billy Bob Thornton

In a show that already stands out for its tremendous cast, “1883” added even more star power with the addition of Billy Bob Thornton.

Billy Bob Thornton is a Hollywood icon and one of the top leading men in the entertainment industry. His acclaim and accolades are numerous, and he brings all of it to the “1883” cast. The show is dripping with talent as country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill handle the lead role of James and Margaret Dutton. Legendary western star Sam Elliott is the perfect fit for his character, and LaMonica Garrett is excellent. Even Tom Hanks makes a guest appearance in the second episode of the “1883” series. But it is Billy Bob Thornton who really pops off the screen each time his character appears. He plays Jim Courtright in the drama story that tells of how the Dutton family came to take up residence in Montana.

It isn’t just “1883” fans that have taken notice of Billy Bob Thornton’s work on the show, either. The show’s other cast members heap praise on Thornton in a recently shared social media video. It is easy to see that Thornton has made quite an impression on the “1883” cast.

“It is hard to take your eyes off of Billy Bob Thornton,” the post says.

“When Bill Bob came in and did a day, it was incredible to see him again because I haven’t seen him since we ‘Tombstone’ together,” Eliott says in the video. “He is always brilliant.”

For his part, Thornton is thrilled he got to appear in “1883” and play the part of the old western-style sheriff. Garrett says Thornton is able to “flip the switch” when it’s go time.

‘1883’ Star Billy Bob Thornton Talks About What Drew Him in

Thornton look right at home as Jim Courtright, a stone-cold killer of a sheriff. It isn’t his first western rodeo, of course, as he appeared in “Tombstone” among other films.

“There’s a very thin line in those days between justice and the criminals,” he says. When you are doing a western, some are good, some are mediocre, and some are bad. With Taylor at the helm — it’s going to be pretty damn good.”

Tim Mcgraw says he couldn’t take his off of his “1883” co-star as he was doing his thing.

“I got so caught up in watching Billy Bob perform because it was so understated and so cool,” the country music star says.

Now a few episodes into its first season, “1883” has become a bonafide hit. The “Yellowstone” prequel is beloved by fans of the Dutton Family Ranch. Another “Yellowstone” spinoff, “6666,” is also in the works though it isn’t yet known when it will premiere.