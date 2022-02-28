‘1883’: Taylor Sheridan Finished Working on the Finale Shortly Before It Aired

“1883” ended yesterday with an emotionally taxing finale. It was brutal and definitely cathartic. And, apparently, Taylor Sheridan was still working on it right before it aired.

In conversation with Deadline, Taylor Sheridan spoke about the epic undertaking of “1883,” his incredible accomplishment, and what’s next for him and the “Yellowstone” universe. When asked what the most gratifying thing about finishing “1883” was, Sheridan replied. “Typically, and most directors and showrunners will tell you the same thing…there’s what you want to do, what you can afford to do, and what you have time to do. I ignored the last two, and just did what I wanted to do. The network embraced it, or they got out of my way.”

And Paramount+ definitely embraced it. They’ve ordered another series from Sheridan in the same universe, “1932.” No details have been released about that series yet, but we know it’s going to exist. So, the network welcomed Sheridan with open arms, and let him run wild.

Sheridan continued, “Whatever way you want to look at it, they let me do it. It involved running multiple editorial teams, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There were no weekends on this job, for anybody. I finished the edit, and was still tweaking the season finale of ‘1883’ that you just watched, and finished Thursday. So, we came in under the wire.”

No kidding. Three days of rest between finishing the episode and the finale airdate on Sunday barely seems like enough time to recover from that grand undertaking.

Sheridan went on to talk about the process, and how this filming compares to others. “But we didn’t compromise,” he began. “You always compromise whenever you are making anything. Time is your enemy and there are these factors you’re up against.”

Taylor Sheridan Talks About the Process of Making ‘1883’

“Any filmmaker can tell you about some film critic going over their work,” Sheridan continued, “hitting them over the head because they said you should have done a scene like this, that or the other, and the filmmakers sit there with their heads in their hands, thinking, I wanted to do that. But they wouldn’t let me, or we couldn’t afford it.”

But, Sheridan said, “On this one, we filmed everything the way we wanted to film. When you have actors like these, who deliver the way they did, I could do one take and move on.”

The incredible result that is “1883” started with Taylor Sheridan’s story, but it was built up by the amazing cast, and the otherworldly set and costume design. The devotion to the story is what made “1883” a masterpiece, and Taylor Sheridan truly knocked it out of the park on this one. We can’t wait to see what else he creates in the coming months.