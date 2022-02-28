‘1883’: Taylor Sheridan Says He’s ‘Grossly Overtaxed’ With New Projects in the Works

Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate, and he’s the first to admit it. In a recent interview with Deadline, Sheridan said just that. He’s in the middle of so many projects, it’s no wonder he’s overtaxed. There’s “Yellowstone” going into season 5; “1883” just ended, and possibly going into season 2 depending on Sheridan’s plan for it; “6666” in the works; and now the recently announced “1932.” And he’s writing all of them. So, yeah, Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate.

In conversation with Deadline, Sheridan revealed how these multiple projects are affecting him. When asked if he could handle all the new projects, if he was overtaxed, Sheridan replied, “I’m grossly overtaxed. It’s impossible, what they’re asking for.”

If the creator of these projects tells you it’s impossible, maybe it is impossible. But, that never stopped Sheridan before. He continued, “But it was impossible what they asked for last year. I don’t know what else to say.” Hopefully, Sheridan doesn’t crack under the immense pressure. He seems like a level-headed guy, so I think he’ll be okay. He just wants to tell his stories, and he will.

Speaking of stories, the “1883” finale aired yesterday, and it was a whirlwind from start to finish. I can’t imagine how Taylor Sheridan even comes up with this stuff, it’s so good. It was highly emotional, intense, and crushing, but at the same time strangely comforting, like an emotional release from the events of the entire season. There was a definite cathartic element to the finale, a purging of emotions, as Tim McGraw has said.

If you haven’t seen the finale yet, make sure you have the tissues handy; Faith Hill and Tim McGraw couldn’t even get through reading the script without bawling. Watching those incredible performances, we don’t stand a chance.

‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett Reveals Favorite Moment of Series

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett, who played Thomas on the series, spoke recently about his favorite moment from the entire season. In conversation with TV Line, Garrett shared a bit of what’s next for “1883,” what it was like filming the series, and the moment that really spoke to him.

“My favorite moment was probably from episode 9 when Thomas had the shotgun and, just me being a Western fan and those speeches before you shoot the bad guy in the westerns, was on his horse and said, ‘You’re not a deputy, you’re not a judge, and you’re not a jury.’ He gave his little speech and then he pulled the trigger,” Garrett said.

“That was classic Western filmmaking to me,” he continued. “I see that and I think of Clint Eastwood, I think of all those old westerns.”