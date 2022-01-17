‘1883’: Tim McGraw’s Best Quotes as James Dutton So Far

Through 1883, Tim McGraw proves himself a true leading man and force of nature as James Dutton, delivering stellar quotes throughout.

It’s a slow start for James Dutton. There’s a few gems in the first two episodes of the series, but be warned of major spoilers ahead before going any further.

“Anybody else wanna f*** with my family? Anybody?” – S1 E1

“I believe in you and I believe in that boy and I believe in our daughter. That’s all. Justice don’t factor into it.” – S1 E2

Indeed, series creator Taylor Sheridan has crafted another stalwart Dutton patriarch. Once 1883 gets rolling, Tim McGraw is firing on all cylinders as the gruff James. Episode 3 busts the doors wide open for McGraw as an actor, too.

‘1883’ Season 1, Episode 3: ‘River’

“How am I supposed to hunt with a 5-year-old?” James asks.

“Teach him to be quiet. Or find a dumb deer,” Margaret replies before riding off with her daughter.

“It’s gonna kick, and it’s gonna hurt. But you won’t remember the kick in a week, all you’ll remember is the kill.” – James teaching his 5-year-old, John, how to hunt deer with their rifle.

“It’s your first kill so I gotta blood you. You took a life to give us life. Now we say thank you.” James tells his son.

“When you kill a thing, son, it makes you look less man and a little more animal. Now we try to find the balance between ’em. That’s all life is.” – James on the heart of 1883‘s hunting.

“The only family I give a sh*t about is mine!”

“I’m going to build you a house so big you get lost in it,” James smiles to his wife, Margaret. And he’s most certainly talking about the Dutton Manor of Yellowstone (real-life Chief Joseph Ranch lodge).

“You break her heart or get handsy, you and me gonna have a problem.” – James to Ennis on Elsa.

Season 1, Episode 4: ‘The Crossing’

“My wife can back a wagon through the doors of a saloon. She’ll be fine.”

“I ain’t no f***ing farmer. I was a captain, too. But I don’t call myself that either… Cap’n.” – James to Shea

“I can’t treat you like an adult when it suits me and a child when I’m worried. You’re one or the other.” – James to his daughter, Elsa.

“I told you it was gonna take everything we had and more,” he replies.

“You shoulda told me what ‘everything’ meant,” she exhales after crossing.

Season 1, Episode 5: ‘The Fangs of Freedom’

“Cattle and horses ain’t all they steal out here. You hear me?” James to daughter Elsa.

“You say you love her. But you won’t ever love her like I do. That’s my heart you’re running off with. And you better cradle it like an egg.” – James to Ennis on Elsa

That’s it for James Dutton so far! Stick with your fellow Outsiders as 1883 continues only on Paramount Plus every Sunday, and we’ll add the best quotes from each episode here.