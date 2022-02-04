‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Says He Brought His Chaps Home

“1883” stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill seem to have done a pretty good job of keeping their home and work lives separate. Which can be hard to do when you’re playing a married couple on a show. In “1883,” McGraw and Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, who face their fair share of trials on the road west. We see both loving and strained moments between the two in the six episodes that have aired so far.

And though the show took six months to fully film, the stars stressed how they leave “1883” behind them when they walk in the door at home. Earlier this week, both McGraw and Hill sat down on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They visited the late-night talk show host on different nights, with Hill appearing before McGraw.

According to Colbert, Hill claims, “Y’all leave it completely at the door. You don’t even rehearse lines at home.” This is something the couple has brought up before, and it definitely makes sense. Then, Colbert added, “But she did imply that you sometimes roleplay as your characters.”

For several seconds, McGraw just sat in silence and blinked several times. Likely, the “1883” star couldn’t believe that his wife had put that out on national television for all to hear. But McGraw only made it worse when he said, “I only brought my chaps home. A few times. Just the chaps.”

“That does paint a picture,” Colbert replied.

“They’re open in the front, they’re open in the back,” McGraw added. Colbert quickly cut him off, saying, “This is not Paramount Plus, this is CBS.” AKA, let’s keep it family-friendly.

But after this interview aired, we’re sure many people have the same image in their head of Tim McGraw and a pair of cowboy chaps.

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reveals One Musical Contribution to Show

Many fans know “1883” star Tim McGraw as a country singer rather than an actor. So, it’s not surprising to hear that McGraw lent his musical talents to different show’s soundtracks. Like his new version of “The Cowboy in Me” for “Yellowstone.”

But that makes it more surprising that McGraw didn’t necessarily write a song for “1883,” the show he stars in as a lead. Instead, McGraw revealed to Kelly Clarkson on her morning talk show that he had just one minor musical contribution to the western.

“There’s a scene where Wade has to sing to the cattle,” McGraw shared. “And he was searching for a song to sing to the cattle. And I was walking into the gym one day and I had this idea. So I did a voice memo to him with this little lullaby for him to sing to the cattle. And he liked it and Taylor liked it so that’s what he ended up singing. That was my contribution to music on this show.”

Do you wish you’d heard more McGraw music on the show, “1883” fans? Tell us your thoughts.