’1883’s Tim McGraw Celebrates Super Bowl Sunday With His Own Epic Football Montage

Sure, the Super Bowl celebrates football, America’s game. But don’t forget the fantastic tailgates. 1883 star Tim McGraw certainly won’t.

Early Sunday morning, hours before kickoff, McGraw used Instagram to toss it back to that time he was the featured entertainment for a massive pre-game tailgate. And in the video clip the 1883 star shared, you can see McGraw as a high school football player. Plus, McGraw dug up some video of himself tossing around the football.

“Happy Super Bowl Sunday!” McGraw wrote. “Nothing like tailgating with Kane Brown back at Super Bowl LIII.”

Super Bowl LIII was in early 2019. The New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, helped lead his team to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. The game is otherwise known as the game for Brady’s sixth ring.

The NFL sponsored McGraw’s giant tailgate. And McGraw was able to perform his recently released single “Thought About You. ” In its press release announcing the concert, the NFL made sure to mention McGraw’s football movies — Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side.

Tim McGraw isn’t the only member of his family with Super Bowl experience. Faith Hill, McGraw’s wife and fellow 1883 star, sang the national anthem at the game in January, 2000. Coincidentally, her Super Bowl also was in Atlanta. And in another quirk of fate, the Rams won the game, beating the Tennessee Titans 23-16. That was back when the Rams played in St. Louis.

Fellow 1883 Star Faith Hill Once Forgot Lyrics to Anthem

Hill recently recalled how nervous she was before performing at the Super Bowl. And she mentioned how she once forgot the lyrics.

“It’s one of those songs that you know so well, and you think, ‘I’ll never forget the lyrics,’ (but) it’s happened to me before,” Hill told Stephen Colbert. “It was at a playoff game many years prior (to the Super Bowl in 2000). I was singing at a Dallas playoff game, the beginning of my career, and I was asked to sing the National Anthem (at the) playoff game. And I’m walking out to the center of the field with this very generous guard, this woman that was walking me out. And I say to her — and this is televised — ‘would you happen to know just the first word of the National Anthem? All I need is the first word.’ The ‘O.’ And she said, ‘Seriously?’ And we’re walking hand in hand, (and) I said “I’m serious. I’m very serious.’ She said, ‘Oh my, honey, I don’t know.’”

The Chainsmokers are the featured Super Bowl pre-game entertainment this afternoon. Meanwhile, country star Mickey Guyton has the honor of singing our anthem. The Super Bowl halftime show, with its hip hop all stars, should be terrific, too. The headliners are Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites to beat the Bengals and win the Super Bowl. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.