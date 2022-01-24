‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Says Episode 6 Is ‘Worth Waiting For’

It’s another Sunday and that means a new episode of “1883” right? Well, not exactly. Following a harrowing episode five ending, fans of the western drama will have to wait an extra week to see what unravels for the Duttons next. However, actor Tim McGraw tells fans that the next episode is worth the wait.

In a post on Twitter, the “1883” actor shared a couple of photos from the show as well a message for the fans.

“Episode 6 out next Sunday, January 30th…. Worth waiting for!! Catch up or check out the making of @1883official in “The Road West” on @paramountplus#1883TV,” McGraw captioned the pictures.

And while we’ll have to tune into some playoff football tonight instead of viewing a new episode of “1883,” we concur with McGraw. The episode is surely worth the wait.

In the last episode, we had some major drama. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) comes into her own as a woman. She finds love and devotion with Ennis, one of the cowboys assisting the family on their journey. She learns what it means to have someone to love and want to protect. But that all changes after a group of bandits come after the wagon train and shoot Ennis right in the chest. When Elsa learns of his demise, she’s left in utter devastation.

Of her character, Isabel May says she really enjoys playing the role. Not only is Elsa growing up in a strange world of change, but she’s breaking barriers as a woman who rides like a cowboy in the 19th century.

“1883” Star’s Character Growth

“She experiences the tragedy, and heartbreak, devastation, and love. And has a full arc. There’s so much depth to her. And then, she also gets to become different people. You know, she’s not just one girl. She’s one type of girl that becomes a different type of girl that becomes a woman. And becomes a different type of woman.”

She goes on to also say that:

“There’s a real depth to her. She’s very young and I liked that innocence. But not naïveté. She’s not blind to the world. Some people, there’s a certain goodness permeates from them and she has that.”

Additionally, May is central to the story of “1883.” Creator Taylor Sheridan says he knew when he met her she would be a part of the story. And further, the writer says she’s the ‘personification of ‘1883’.”

“I called Paramount and said, ‘I got good news, and then, I got some you need to trust me news.’ At this point I had not figured out how to tell this story and I had Sam Elliott over here and I had Tim McGraw here and Faith Hill and I had not found the bridge between them all. When I met Isabel, the whole story, all 10 episodes, went right through my head,” he says.