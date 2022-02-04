‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Explains What He Misses Most About Having His Daughters Around

1883 star Tim McGraw recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. One of the many things he discussed is what he misses most about having his daughters around.

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill are the parents of three daughters and they share an incredibly close bond with each of them.

In a recent interview with Colbert, McGraw mentioned how it’s strange not seeing his daughters every day. No dad ever wants to see his kids grow up, especially McGraw. But he always knew that someday they had to.

Tim McGraw Reveals What He Misses Most About His Three Daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are officially empty nesters now. So, Colbert asked McGraw to explain how much different their living situation is without them.

“What is it you miss most about having those girls around?” Colbert asked.

By looking at his face, you know this is a tough question for McGraw.

While he’s thinking of a response, the late show host chimes in with, “I can commiserate,” Colbert said. “I have three also and we just became empty nesters.”

“I guess the thing we miss the most is the energy that’s around. We’ve always had 15 or 16 girls, kids around our house all the time, hanging around the pool, having parties. It’s the energy.”

Then, McGraw goes into how this has changed his daily routine.

“You know the routine every day of getting up, making breakfast, taking them to school, cooking dinner for them when they get home, going to football games because we had cheerleaders and all those things,” he added. “It’s the routine of it and the thing that keeps you on target.”

Colbert remarks on how much time the Humble and Kind singer has filled up. Because if he keeps a busy schedule, he’ll acknowledge the thought of his kids leaving home a little less. And McGraw can definitely agree with that statement.

Last year, the 1883 star admitted that the series got him ready to go back out on the road.

The 1883 Star is Ready to Go on Tour Again

Tim McGraw is excited for his incredible tour to start soon. Furthermore, a recent report revealed that the Yellowstone spin-off encouraged him to release new music and tour again.

You can expect to see this country superstar in concert this year and Russell Dickerson will be joining him. He is so excited to be on that stage once again.