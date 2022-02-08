‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Take a Stroll Through New York City

1883 stars and country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are enjoying some time together in New York City. Bundled up in beanies and thick jackets, the couple is holds hands on a city street. The picture is taken from behind the couple and features their cute dog as well.

In his most recent post, 1883 star Tim McGraw shares the picture with his followers.

Taking a walk in NYC…..



📷- Gracie pic.twitter.com/xl2jUw3Rfv — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 8, 2022

“Taking a walk in NYC…,” the country star simply writes. He also gives their daughter Grace McGraw credit for taking the photo.

Fans are loving the 1883 couple’s sweet Manhattan moment.

“Looking forward to 1883. Enjoy yourselves. Love your precious little baby. So cute,” one fan writes.

“Long way from covered wagons!” another user jokes.

We are wishing their family a sweet and healthy week in the Big Apple. Stay safe and warm!

How Tim McGraw Asked Faith Hill About ‘1883’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play a power couple on 1883. When signing on to play James Dutton, however, McGraw did not have an onscreen wife yet. This is when Taylor Sheridan asked the country star if Faith Hill could be interested in taking the role on.

“Course I’m scared to death of my wife, so it took me a couple of days to even ask her,” McGraw says on a podcast. “So I asked Faith, I said, ‘You think you want – baby, you think you want to play my wife?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, hell yeah, I’m in. Let’s do it.”

Now, he can’t imagine being on the show with anybody else. He calls Faith Hill a “light on set” during his exclusive roundtable interview with us.

Faith Hill on ‘1883’

“You know, honestly, I couldn’t imagine it ever happening without her. I couldn’t imagine doing this with anybody else,” he adds. “I think the scenario, the writing, the era, everything was so perfect for us together that it was impossible for us to not want to do it together. More than anything I’m grateful that she wanted to do it.”

It sounds like the entire cast of 1883 agrees with the country star.

“I can tell you this — on set, she is like everyone’s mom, ” McGraw said. “She is the light on set for everybody. And she’s the light in my life for sure. But I’ve gotten to see everybody else experience what I know about her which is pretty spectacular.”

We are impressed by both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s acting chops. Their onscreen chemistry as Margaret Dutton and James Dutton is palpable. Us Outsiders are looking forward to seeing more of this in the show’s upcoming episodes.

Stream 1883 on Paramount+ now.