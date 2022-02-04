‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Says There Were ‘Five Days’ That Had Comfortable Weather While Filming

Even though Tim McGraw wouldn’t trade his experience on 1883 for the world, that doesn’t mean the job doesn’t come with its challenges. Recently, during his appearance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, the actor behind James Dutton described one of the hardest parts of filming – the weather.

McGraw showed up in his usual attire – jeans, a black shirt and a matching cowboy hat, and Colbert admired his style. The Late Night host even remarked that he felt they were ready to give a horse a drink at any time.

“I’ve been in a cowboy hat and chaps and wool for the last six months,” McGraw explained. “It was hot.”

“When we signed up for this, I told Faith [Hill], ‘Look, we’re either gonna be on fire the whole time or freezing cold.’ I think we had five days that were comfortable. The rest of the time was 115 degrees or eight degrees, or windy,” the 1883 star continued.

Watch the full interview below.

And McGraw isn’t exaggerating. Even the 1883 costume designer, Janie Bryant, had to come up with hacks to keep the cast cool during filming. According to Bryant, she and her team sewed ice packs into their clothing so that they could continue shooting without having to stop to cool down. But even with the innovative ice pack hack, the stars were surely sweltering in the 100-plus degree weather. Then to have the heat all but disappear once the sun sets makes for a difficult (though incredibly accurate) set.

Tim McGraw Describes Life Outside of ‘1883’ Set

On 1883, Tim McGraw perfectly portrays the father of an alarmingly adventurous teenage daughter, and the reason he’s able to capture this role so accurately is that he plays the part in real life. However, unlike James and Margaret Dutton, McGraw and Hill are now empty-nesters. In his conversation with Colbert, McGraw reflected on his favorite parts of living with four women in the house.

“I guess the thing we miss the most is the energy that’s around. We’ve always had 15 or 16 girls, kids around our house all the time, hanging around the pool, having parties. It’s the energy,” the 1883 star explained.

Even though being a father to three daughters surely has its challenges, McGraw shared nothing but kind words about his little girls. He even began to love the little, everyday tasks that he did to support his daughters.

“You know the routine every day of getting up, making breakfast, taking them to school, cooking dinner for them when they get home, going to football games because we had cheerleaders and all those things,” he added. “It’s the routine of it and the thing that keeps you on target.”