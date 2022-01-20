‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Shares Photo from ‘Bittersweet’ Last Nights on Set

As much as fans enjoy watching 1883, star Tim McGraw has enjoyed filming the series. Now that he’s finished Season 1, there’s a “bittersweet” feeling that comes with his photos from the set.

As James Dutton, McGraw has been at the focal point of the show’s storyline, alongside his real-life wife, Faith Hill. Together, the two have embarked on a brand new experience by working on a set together. And with Taylor Sheridan in the director’s chair, it was a dream come true for every Western fanatic. Already, the response to 1883 has been incredibly positive with audiences counting the days until the next episode. And clearly, McGraw looks forward to the day when they get to return to set.

Earlier today, McGraw dropped a photo on Instagram of his and his wife’s set chairs in front of a lit-up tent. In the background, there’s a wagon and a few fellow actors, likely prepping for one of the last scenes of Season 1.

“One of the last nights on set…. Bittersweet #1883,” McGraw captioned the photo.

Fans Are Already Talking About ‘1883’ Season 2

Even though McGraw posted about his final days on the set of 1883, this doesn’t mean that the Season, itself, has come to an end. In the comments of McGraw’s latest photo, fans began to panic, wondering if the show’s debut season was already coming to a close, and perhaps with it, the series.

“There HAS to be a season 2!!!” one fan demanded.

“I hope there is a season 2!!!!! You are both amazing,” another wrote.

A third said, “Please make this a continued series!!!”

“Absolutely love you and Faith in 1883. I hope there is more!” another agreed.

Thankfully, there’s no need to raise the alarm. Firstly, we aren’t even halfway through Season 1. 1883 has 12 episodes altogether, and we’ve only seen five to date. Not to mention, there won’t be a new episode until January 30, so there’s plenty more to see of the Duttons and the rest of the caravan in the coming weeks.

Secondly, with the success that 1883 has already seen, there’s a good chance that we’ll be hearing news from Paramount Network and Taylor Sheridan that Season 2 is in the works.

Remember, the Oregon Trail was a slow and arduous journey, so the pioneers still have a long way to go before they finally reach the promised land. Likely, in Season 1, the caravan will cross the Texas border, but they’ll have much more ground to cover and perhaps even more dangerous obstacles to face.

So, keep watching – there are plenty more shoot-outs, river crossings and heartaches to come.